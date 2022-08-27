LEANDER — It’s been a quiet process at times since Lake Belton High School’s opening in 2020, but each step in the building of the Broncos’ football program has placed them on the doorstep of achieving some long-held goals.
Friday night was another point on that path — and it started with a bang.
After posting 18 wins to 1 loss through their first two years as an independent, the Broncos were chomping at the bit to finally let loose on their first varsity season with playoff implications.
They did so in convincing fashion, scoring on an 80-yard run on their first play from scrimmage and holding Leander Rouse’s high-octane offense scoreless in the first half as they distanced themselves early and ran away to a 47-21 win over the 5A-D2 eighth-ranked Raiders in a nondistrict season opener at Bible Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a really big win for us. Everybody doubted us when they said we wouldn’t be able to compete in 5A. We just showed them we can,” said defensive back Selman Bridges, whose 65-yard interception return for a touchdown provided Lake Belton with a 20-0 lead with 8:33 left in the second, where it would stay going into the break.
The Broncos built that cushion through well-balanced play on both sides, including forcing four Rouse punts, one turnover on downs and intercepting two Mason Shorb passes — Bruce Onchweri had the other — in the first half.
It was junior Micah Hudson, meanwhile, who jumpstarted the Broncos’ offense when he took a handoff from Connor Crews and bounced it through the middle for an 80-yard burst to the end zone, giving his team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish just more than 3 minutes into the action.
“They had three (players) on the right side, so I just hit it right and then bounced back left,” Hudson said. “I saw the hole open. The O-line was blocking for us all night.”
It was one of six plays of 20 yards or more for the Broncos, four of which came from Hudson, who finished with 225 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
His 91 yards rushing on four carries and 134 yards receiving on four catches were both team highs.
“We had a good speech in there (before the game),” the junior said about his team’s quick start. “Work as a team, execute in everything you have to do and do everything 100 percent. We had to come out here and show everybody what were about and be professional about it.”
The Broncos also got a pair of field goals from Tommy Stephens, who connected from 42 yards and 36 yards in between Hudson’s and Bridges’ touchdowns to help Lake put points on the board on each of its first-half possession but one.
“What a great run by Micah Hudson to start the game,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “He did some great things. Our quarterback, our line, everybody executed and played well tonight. I’m just so proud for our kids, our community, our coaching staff. What an unbelievable job.”
The Broncos pushed it to 27-0 on Hudson’s second touchdown, a 69-yard strike from Crews, then answered with two touchdowns in less than a minute after Rouse cut the gap to 27-13 midway through the third.
“It was a fun night for our kids,” Cope said. “We learned how to respond. We had a little adversity in the third quarter, had a crucial fumble and a really good stop. To hold a team to zero in the first half in that great offense in what they do, I’m just so excited for the opportunity for our kids.”
After the Raiders got TD passes from Shorb on their next two drives, Javeon Wilcox gave his team some breathing room when he capped a crucial nine-play, 74-yard drive by gathering an 8-yard Crews’ touchdown pass in the back left corner of the end zone to make for a 33-14 advantage with 44 seconds left in the third.
Crews finished 10 of 23 for 206 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while Tristan Robin added 87 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Broncos.
Shorb was 25 of 43 passing for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Lake Belton also recovered two fumbles, one by Connor Brennan and another by Onchweri.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
- Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
- Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Killeen 42, Chaparral 6
- Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
- Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
- San Saba 46, Florence 14
- Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24
