TEMPLE — One of the primary goals Tiffney Barnes had for the Lake Belton team Friday night was to be wise with the ball.
In her words, to “cherish” every possession.
That they did and the Lady Broncos can also cherish their first District 22-5A victory.
Lake Belton scored the first 20 points of the game en route to a 58-16 rout of winless Waco University. The Broncos improve to 5-10 on the season and 1-2 in district play.
“What I wanted to get out of this game was to cherish the basketball,” said Barnes in her first year at Lake Belton after a three-year stint at alma mater Copperas Cove.
“We had been treating it like a hot potato. We needed to cherish every possession. That was a much-needed win.”
The outcome was never in question. The Broncos took advantage from the outset and were never pushed.
Points came from the free-throw line as much they did from the field as the Broncos went 10-of-14 from the stripe in the first eight minutes. Five of those were pumped in by Ella Wagenaar.
Lake Belton also got field goals from Cassidy Gladney, Isabella Hinds, Jade Ortiz-Rivera and Allie Uzzell and the Broncos had 20 points posted before Kev’Yenah Stroud buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Broncos added to their advantage in the first half by outscoring the Trojans 11-4 in the second quarter. Natalie Maldonado connected on a trey and another bucket to highlight the frame which led to a 31-7 halftime lead.
It was another dominant quarter to start the second half as the Broncos outscored the Trojans 19-2. Gladney got hot in the quarter by scoring seven of her 12 total and a 50-9 lead going into the last eight minutes.
The Broncos took their foot off the pedal some in the fourth, but still got production from each player involved.
“We stress that every player has an important role whether they play 20 minutes or three minutes,” Barnes said. “Everybody who stepped on the floor contributed.”
Indeed, 10 Broncos got in the scoring column with a balanced attack. Wagenaar led all scorers with 13 followed by Gladney’s 12. Stroud had five to lead University.
Lake Belton will continue 22-5A play Tuesday at China Spring before the Christmas break and a tournament in College Station.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 3-0
Killeen 3-0
Shoemaker 3-0
Chaparral 1-2
Lake Belton 1-2
Waco 1-2
Belton 0-3
Waco University 0-3
Friday’s Games
- Ellison 64, Belton 15
- Killeen def. Waco
- Lake Belton 58, Waco University 16
- Shoemaker 67, Chaparral 56
