The road to Austin again goes through Navasota, and again waiting there for Lake Belton is Liberty.
Déjà vu, Part II, redo? Sure. But, really, it’s a rematch — and a good one.
Reconvening on the same field, on the same weekend and in the same round as their tug-of-war series a year prior, the Lady Broncos and Lady Panthers tangle in the Class 4A Region III final beginning with Game 1 at 5 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Ira Floyd Field.
The winner earns one of four coveted berths in the 4A state semifinals at University of Texas’ Red & Charline and McCombs Field.
“That’s kind of how I played it in my head. Who are we going to have to get through? It’s Liberty. We’ve kept an eye on them all year long,” Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn said Tuesday. “To have the opportunity to go back and basically replay this on the same exact field, it could be poetic and all the other things but we have to make sure we take care of things one pitch at a time.”
Time feels as if it’s flown by since last season’s regional championship series between the then-first year Lady Broncos and a Liberty group three seasons removed from a state title.
For Lake Belton, the wait — filled with hours of training, non-district games, District 19-4A contests and four playoff rounds — is finally over.
“We really want redemption after what happened last year and how heartbroken we were,” said Lady Broncos pitcher Zakayia Fredrick, who helped Lake Belton close out a sweep of its Region III semifinal series last weekend with a complete-game performance in the circle in which she allowed four hits and a run while striking out seven.
“We’ve been ready since January when tryouts started,” she added. “We’re hungry — even more hungry, if that makes sense.”
It does. Liberty has something Lake Belton would like to have.
The Lady Panthers (34-5) are the reigning champions, catapulted to the crown in part by outlasting the Lady Broncos in a memorable fifth-round encounter in 2021.
Lake Belton won the opener 3-2 in eight innings. A lightning and thunderstorm impeded Game 2 in the fourth inning, postponing the finish to the next day when Liberty evened the series with an 8-3 victory. The Lady Panthers led a rousing winner-take-all tilt 2-0. The Lady Broncos tallied four in the second and held the 4-2 advantage until the sixth when Liberty tied it and then won it with a run in the eighth, scored by Kaci West, the game’s winning pitcher who now is at Baylor.
From there, the Lady Panthers won their second state championship since 2018 and the Lady Broncos began their march toward another chance.
Not much has changed since last season on Lake Belton’s front. Left-hander Shelby Schultz (16-2) and righty Fredrick (12-3) still pair up for a potent 1-2 punch in the pitcher’s circle. The duo combined to strike out 20 during last week’s wins over El Campo. The lineup still includes no seniors, though last year’s freshmen and sophomores are sophomores and juniors now.
“We know better this year. We know what to expect,” Fredrick said. “There’s no pressure. We’re excited.”
Across the way, pitcher Kamdyn Chandler anchors the Lady Panthers in the circle instead of West, but Blackburn said the polished way in which Liberty, led by head coach Karen Slack, goes about playing remains the same.
“They’re quick. The games that I’ve watched, they get runners on and they try to make teams make mistakes. It’s kind of what they did last year. It’s their style of play. They are aggressive on offense and not afraid to revert to the short game to move runners around,” he said. “If you sleep on them, they’ll take an extra base on you, and things like that. Just have to be locked in and know where we are going with the ball at all times.”
That shouldn’t be too difficult of an ask, considering the Lady Broncos have demanded that of themselves day in and day out.
And there’s that whole business of, well, unfinished business.
“I think they are ready. We are still in the grind. It’s been going since January,” Blackburn said. “I don’t think there is any greater emphasis put on this week. They know there are hurdles in the way and this is just another one.”
Liberty has faced its share of obstacles in an attempt to repeat, including losing starting shortstop Kendall Daniels to injury late in district after the senior was involved in a car wreck. Slack said Daniels is “on the road to recovery.”
Fellow seniors Kylie Bishop (infield), Reagan Williamson (infield) and Maci Beam (outfielder) provide the Lady Panthers’ leadership.
“I really do believe that we have a special community and group of kids that, at the very core, are blue collar and have to work for everything we get, and that has sharpened us. They know what it takes and they do it,” said Slack, who is in her 22nd season.
“I respect the way (the Lady Broncos) play, the way they prepare. It’s going to be very competitive and will come down to whoever is better on that day.”
NOTES: Lake Belton has won 18 in a row and scores an average of six runs and allows 1.48 per game. ... The Lady Broncos defeated Manor New Tech, Carthage, Waco Connally and El Campo to reach the regional final. ... Liberty averages nine runs for and 2.4 against. ... The Lady Panthers swept Vidor and Navasota in the first two rounds, dropped the opener of their quarterfinal series against Bridge City before winning the next two and topped Taylor, 7-0, in a one-game semifinal last week. ... The other regional finals this week pair Argyle and Iowa Park in Region I, Bullard and Melissa in Region II and Columbia and Sweeny in Region IV. ... Bullard and Iowa Park made it to the state tournament in 2021 when Liberty beat Bullard 4-3 then Corpus Christi Calallen 10-3 for the title.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
(Best-of-3)
All games at Navasota High School
Friday, May 27
- Lake Belton vs. Liberty, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
- Lake Belton vs. Liberty, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
