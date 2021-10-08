BELTON — Lake Belton scored 21 straight points to close the first half Friday night and didn’t look back, defeating Richmond Randle 47-20 at Tiger Field to stay unbeaten.
The Broncos (6-0) wound up posting 34 in a row before a late TD by Lions quarterback Leo Garza.
Connor Crews had a pair of first-half touchdown passes, a 53-yarder to Micah Hudson on the Broncos’ second play from scrimmage and a 30-yard toss to Jaydon Leza with 18 seconds left in the second quarter that capped Lake Belton’s 21-point spree for a 34-13 lead after the teams were tied at 13-all.
Hudson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a TD and 20-13 lead, and Javeon Wilcox added an 8-yard TD run to make it 27-13 at 10:04 of the second quarter.
Crews’ 1-yard TD run and Ty Legg’s 45-yard TD scamper in the second half accounted for Lake Belton’s final points.
Bruce Onchweri and Legg had first-half interceptions and Connor Brennan recovered a fumble for the Broncos. Peanut Brazzle forced a third-quarter fumble that was recovered by Brandon Bell.
LAKE BELTON 47, RICHMOND RANDLE 20
Randle 13 0 0 7 — 20
Lake Belton 20 14 7 6 — 47
LB — Micah Hudson 53 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)
Ran — Zion Lewis 25 run (Isaac Santos kick)
LB — Crews 61 run (kick failed)
Ran — Lewis 65 run (kick failed)
LB — Hudson 95 kick return (Jackson kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 8 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Ty Legg 45 run (Jackson kick)
Ran — Leo Garza run (Santos kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB
First downs 21
Rushes-yards 32-287
Passing yards 196
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-23-0
Punts-average 1-45
Fumbles-lost 0
Penalties-yards NA
LAKE BELTON INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton, Crews 7-105, Daniel Hardin 5-53, Legg 1-45, Monte Whitfield 9-34, Cameron Hamilton 4-25, D’Arius Wilkerson 3-15, Wilcox 1-8, Easton Hammond 1-6, Connor Bartz 1-(minus 4).
PASSING — Lake Belton, Crews 9-22-0-188, Hammond 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton, Hudson 4-109, Bartz 2-18, Leza 1-31, Hamilton 1-24, Giovonni Walker 1-13, Hammond 1-9.
