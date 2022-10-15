BELTON — Maybe it was the new dark gray uniforms, or maybe it was simply the boost of a boisterous homecoming crowd. Either way, Lake Belton came out motivated and sent its fans home more than happy Friday night.
For a fourth straight week, the Broncos clicked on all cylinders from the get-go, and the result was another landslide win that was decided before a good amount of the season-high number of fans had filtered into their home-side seats.
Lake Belton intercepted Granbury three times in the first 24 minutes — getting two picks from Javeon Wilcox — and poured on 41 points during that time as it eased to a 69-14 victory over the Pirates in a District 4-5A-D1 matchup at packed Tiger Field, which saw many fans still entering the bleachers well into the second quarter after the Broncos already held a four-touchdown lead.
“I think the new uniforms kind of helped a little bit,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team moves into next week’s showdown against league-leading Midlothian (7-0, 5-0) with its fate in its own hands.
A win versus the Panthers, coupled with a victory over Killeen Ellison in the regular-season finale, would guarantee the Broncos at least a share of the program’s first district championship.
“We talk all the time about leaving your number better than what it is and tonight with these homecoming uniforms, it was, ‘You need to put a stamp on what that number means,’” Cope continued.
As it turned out, many of his players did just that.
Junior standout Micah Hudson had 130 yards receiving by halftime — finishing with 135 yards on five grabs. Senior quarterback Connor Crews threw for 258 yards and two scores. Senior D’Arius Wilkerson had 107 yards rushing with a pair of scores, averaging 15 yards per carry. Junior Tre Phillips scored his first two touchdowns of the season.
Those are just to name a few.
The Broncos needed only 50 seconds to assume the lead for good on a 7-yard touchdown run from Tristan Robin — one of five first-half rushing touchdowns for Lake, two of which came from Robin, giving the senior eight in the last four weeks.
Wilcox got the drive started with a 44-yard opening kickoff return, after which Crews found Hudson for a 42-yard gain on the next play.
It was one of four first-half connections between Crews and Hudson for a total of 130 yards, including a 37-yard TD strike that made for a 21-0 lead with 5:53 left in the first.
It was Hudson’s fifth 100-yard receiving game on the year.
“The first post throw to Micah was really good and started us off on the right track,” Cope said.
Wilcox accounted for two of the five turnovers that Lake forced. The others came on a Ty Legg interception and fumble recoveries by Joshua Mallard and Phillips, who returned his 69 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touch on the Broncos’ win with 42 seconds remaining.
Phillips also scored earlier in the fourth on a fake punt with a 41-yard scamper down the right sideline.
The Broncos posted season highs in points and total yards at 509 while limiting Granbury (4-3, 2-3) to only 66 yards in the first half, including none through the air.
“It was just really coming out fast and being physical and aggressive,” said Wilcox, whose first interception led to a 95-yard Lake scoring drive that Wilkerson capped with a 36-yard TD run for a 28-0 edge early in the second.
“Just coming into a game like this for homecoming, you don’t want to let the crowd down,” Wilcox continued. “It’s always like that. You got a big crowd, you know, you never want to send them home with sad faces. You always want to make them proud and feel good and you always want to make your team feel good, so just a win-win for both of us. The crowd gets to enjoy the game. The team gets to enjoy the win.”
LAKE BELTON 69, GRANBURY 14
Granbury 0 0 7 7 — 14
Lake Belton 21 20 7 21 — 69
LB — Tristan Robin 7 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 37 pass from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 36 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Wilkerson 4 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Jaydon Leza 19 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Gra — Carter Riley 46 pass from Caden Crouch (Drew Henderson kick)
LB — Tre Phillips 41 run (Jackson kick)
Gra — Jadon Rogers 3 run (Henderson kick)
LB — Brady Johnson 2 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Phillips 69 fumble return (Jackson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra LB
First downs 11 21
Rushes-yards 41-155 29-239
Passing yards 122 270
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-14-3 14-22-1
Punts-average 5-40.2 1-38
Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granbury, Crouch 14-51, Rogers 15-48, Tyler Rodgers 10-47, Walt Hartman 2-9. Lake Belton, Wilkerson 7-107, Robin 11-43, Phillips 1-41, Floyd Bristol 4-41, Connor Vybiral 1-11, Chase Moore 1-5, DJ Tolbert 1-4, Crews 1-1, Brady Johnson 1-1, team 1-(minus 15).
PASSING — Granbury, Crouch 6-10-2-122, Hartman 0-4-1-0. Lake Belton, Crews 12-19-1-258, Johnson 2-3-0-12.
RECEIVING — Granbury, Chad Flatt 2-8, Riley 1-46, Solomon Hanchell 1-43, Dylan Livingston 1-21, Hunter Burns 1-4. Lake Belton, Hudson 5-135, Cash Robin 3-61, Leza 3-29, Caleb Santana 1-11, Hayden Nix 1-11, Tyus Jackson 1-7.
11-5A-D2 SCORES
- Belton 43, Pflugerville Connally 21
- Elgin 36, Waco University 35
- Leander Rouse 30, Chaparral 0 (Thur.)
- OFF: Pflugerville
STANDINGS
Belton 4-0
Elgin 3-1
Leander Rouse 2-1
Waco University 2-1
Pflugerville 1-2
Pflugerville Connally 0-3
Chaparral 0-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.