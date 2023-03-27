Lake Belton was not perfect, and it did not matter.
Through the first four games of the District 22-5A schedule, the Broncos posted an unblemished record, sweeping series against Shoemaker and Waco by a combined score of 42-0.
Playing at Chaparral on Monday evening, however, Lake Belton allowed its first run in district and suffered through an uncharacteristic four-error third inning, but the outcome was still the same.
Despite their struggles, the Broncos were not challenged, producing 15 hits en route to a 16-3 six-inning run-rule victory.
Lake Belton took control almost immediately as a wild pitch allowed shortstop Connor Bartz, who reached base on fielder’s choice, to score from third base with one out in the first inning, and moments later, teammate Brandon Bell crossed home plate on Malakai McGeehee’s single. Then, McGeehee scored thanks to Mason Gerrard’s infield single.
The 3-0 advantage held until the bottom of second inning, when Bobcats first baseman D’Angelo Allison scored on an error, but Chaparral would not get any closer.
The Broncos responded with a five-hit, five-run third inning highlighted by Bell’s leadoff double and Peanut Brazzle’s two-RBI single.
Once again, the Bobcats had an answer, scoring a pair of runs on three hits in the bottom of the third inning as they took advantage of the Broncos’ miscues, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.
Following a scoreless fourth inning, Lake Belton, which finished the game with five errors, closed the game with a pair of four-run outbursts to invoke the run rule. The Bobcats also ended the contest with five errors, including three in the third inning.
The Broncos had an opportunity to end the contest in five innings, leading 12-3 with two outs and a runner on third base, but Chaparral third baseman Landyn McCloud snagged a line drive to prevent the run from scoring that would have pushed Lake Belton’s lead to double digits.
The play only delayed the inevitable, though.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bobcats went three up, three down, setting the stage for the Broncos to record their final four runs before relief pitcher Bartz struck out the only three batters he faced to secure the outcome. Bartz replaced starter Matt Stanford, who struck out six batters and allowed four hits.
Brazzle led Lake Belton offensively with four hits — three singles and a triple — and four RBIs, while McGeehee and designated hitter Peyton Flanagan each posted multiple hits. McGeehee was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Flanagan was 2 for 3 with a single, a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Additionally, Bartz (double, run, two RBIs), Bell (double, two runs, RBI), Gerrard (two RBIs), Ty Jackson (three runs), Bryce Davis (run, RBI), Tanner Jones (two runs, two RBIs) and Mason Trovinger (run) each had a hit for the Broncos.
Defensively, the Broncos turned two double plays in the win.
Chaparral finished with four hits as Geno Ybarra (run), Cole Steinrich (RBI), Allison (run) and McCloud delivered singles in the loss.
With the win, Lake Belton (14-5, 5-0 22-5A) takes sole possession of first place in the standings heading into Tuesday night, when Belton (4-0) will look to create another tie by beating Shoemaker (1-3) on the road.
The Broncos will attempt to sweep the series against the Bobcats on Friday, when Lake Belton hosts the rematch at 7 p.m.
Like the Broncos, Chaparral (3-12, 2-3) at least temporarily fell out of the playoff picture, dropping to fifth place in the standings, but the Bobcats can move back into a tie for fourth place tonight if Waco (2-2) loses at home against Killeen (3-1).
22-5A BASEBALL
Lake Belton 5-0
Belton 4-0
Killeen 3-1
Waco 2-2
Chaparral 2-3
Shoemaker 1-3
Ellison 0-4
Waco University 0-4
MONDAY'S GAME
- Lake Belton 16, Chaparral 3, 6 innings
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Shoemaker, 4:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Waco, 7 p.m.
- Waco University at Ellison, 7 p.m.
