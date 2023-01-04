Daniel Naugle and Trent Seneca each scored 13 points to lead Grace Academy of Georgetown to a 43-21 win at Memorial Christian on Tuesday in the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship District 4 opener for both teams.
Eighth-grader Ashton Adams led Memorial Christian with seven points. The two-time defending TCAF Division II state champion Warriors fell to 1-9 on the season. Kendrick Lewis added six points.
The Warriors led 8-6 after the opening quarter, but were outscored 31-9 over the next two periods and made just two baskets. French made one of two free throws for MCA's only point in the third quarter.
The Griffins improved to 11-10.
The Warriors travel to St. Mary's in Taylor on Friday.
GRACE ACADEMY 43, MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 21
Grace Academy 6 16 15 6—43
Memorial Christian 8 8 1 4—21
3-Point Goals—Grace Academy 1 (Naugle), Memorial Christian 1 (K.Lewis). Free throws—Grace Academy 8-13, Memorial Christian 8-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Grace Academy 10, Memorial Christian 9. Technicals—French.
Records—Grace Academy 11-10, Memorial Christian 1-9.
