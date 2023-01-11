Seth Lewis scored 15 points and the Memorial Christian Warriors won 46-42 at Sterling Classical High School in Leander for their first win streak of the season.
Kendrick Lewis and Devin French added nine points each for MCA, which is 3-2 since starting the season with seven straight losses. The Warriors improved to 2-1 in TCAF-Division II District 4 play.
Eighth-grader Ashton Adams tossed in eight points for the Warriors.
MCA led 21-14 at halftime. But the Soldiers (5-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 33-30 after three periods. Seth Lewis scored seven points, including a perfect 5-for-5 at the foul line, in the final quarter to help seal the win.
Sterling's Ely McClung led all scorers with 23 points.
The Warriors host Austin Savio on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 46, STERLING CLASSICAL 42
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 2 (S.Lewis, K.Lewis), Sterling Classical 1 (Fransen). Free throws—Memorial Christian 9-13, Sterling Classical 7-15. Fouled Out—Foster. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 15, Sterling Classical 10. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 3-9, 2-1 TCAF-D2-District 4; Sterling Classical 5-4, 0-3.
