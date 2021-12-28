Jeremiah Smith scored 19 points and Memorial Christian Academy rolled past Burnet-based Smoking for Jesus Ministry 74-57 at home on Tuesday for its second win in as many nights.
Clarence Jackson added 16 points for the Warriors. Xavier Catlin also reached doubles figures with 10.
MCA built a 61-34 lead before the Eagles made the score somewhat more respectable in the final period.
Smoking for Jesus' Isaac Legier led all scorers with 26 points.
The Warriors were whistled for 29 fouls, but the Eagles couldn't take advantage of the unguarded opportunities, going just 15-for-38 at the line.
MCA also won Monday night, 86-17 over Austin IDEA Rundberg.
Five Warriors reached double figures in scoring, led by Smith's 14. Cedrick Norwood added 12. Erick Armstrong and Jackson each had 11. Jeremy Hampton scored 10.
Memorial Christian travels to Waco Vanguard on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 74, BURNET SMOKING FOR JESUS MINISTRY 57
Smoking for Jesus (57)
Ma.Glaspie 17, Legier 26, C.Frazier 0, J.Frazier 10, Anderson 1, S.Richard 1, My.Glaspie 2, M.Richard 0.
Memorial Christian Academy (74)
Smith 19, Catlin 10, Garrett 0, Armstrong 2, Williams 0, Wardrop 0, Escoffery 12, French 0, Hampton 2, Helvetius 3, Jackson 16, Shaeffer 2, Norwood 8.
SFJM 5 16 13 23—57
Memorial 17 24 20 13—74
3-Point Goals—Smoking for Jesus 2, (Legier, J.Frazier), Memorial Christian 3 (Escoffery 2, Smith). Free throws—Smoking for Jesus 15-38, Memorial Christian 10-19. Fouled Out—C.Frazier, Armstrong, Hampton. Total Fouls—Smoking for Jesus 14, Memorial Christian 29. Technicals—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.