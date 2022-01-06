Erick Armstrong scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Memorial Christian Academy Warriors win their TCAF District 3 opener 65-30 on Thursday at Georgetown Grace Academy.
Armstrong was highly accurate, making seven of 11 shots and five of six free throws.
The Warriors began pulling away in the second quarter, extending a two-point lead to to 14, 25-11, at halftime. The lead grew to 25 heading into the final period.
Jeremiah Smith added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for MCA. Josiah Escoffery (4-7 FG, 6 assists), Jeremy Hampton (4-4 FG) and Clarence Jackson each scored eight points.
The Warriors (13-3) won the board battle 42-26, led by Devine Helvetius' and Jackson, who each grabbed seven rebounds.
Trent Seneca had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Grace Academy.
The Warriors held Grace Academy to 26% (10-of-38) shooting. MCA was 27-of-56 (48%) from the field.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 65, GEORGETOWN GRACE ACADEMY 30
Memorial Christian Academy (65)
Hampton 8, Smith 10, Catlin 6, Tompkins 3, Norwood 0, Armstrong 19, Wardrop 0, Escoffery 8, Helvetius 3, Jackson 8.
Grace Academy (30)
McGahey 5, Erskine 3, Hobbs 0, Seneca 12, Martin 1, Keith 0, Johnson 9.
Memorial 9 16 18 22—65
Grace 7 4 7 12—30
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 2 (Tompkins, Helvetius), Grace Academy 2 (Erskine, Seneca). Free throws—Memorial Christian 9-15, Grace Academy 8-16. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 12, Grace Academy 12. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 13-3, 1-0 TCAF Div. II District 3, Grace Academy 6-8, 0-1.
