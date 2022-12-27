Isaac Legier scored 31 points on 15-of-25 shooting and Burnet-based Smoking for Jesus Ministry beat Memorial Christian for the second time this season, 63-36 on Tuesday in Burnet.
Seth Lewis led the two-time defending TCAF Division II state champion Warriors with 12 points, but MCA fell to 1-8 on the season. Kevon Carroll added 10 points. Devin French scored eight.
Memorial was done in by a third quarter that saw it outscored 27-5, turning a 23-14 halftime deficit into a rout.
Legier scored all of his points in the first three quarters. He made the Eagles' only 3-pointer. SFJM finished 1-for-17 beyond the arc. The Eagles (6-9) were 28-of-45 (62%) inside the line.
Bryson Culver added 17 points for SJFM. Jonathan Frazier finished with 10.
The Eagles won the teams' first matchup 52-42 in Killeen on Dec. 9.
The Warriors host Georgetown Grace Academy on Jan. 3.
SMOKING FOR JESUS MINISTRY 63, MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 36
Smoking for Jesus Ministry (63)
Memorial Christian 3 11 5 17—36
Smoking for Jesus 9 14 27 13—63
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 0, Smoking for Jesus 1 (I.Legier). Free throws—Memorial Christian 8-15, Smoking for Jesus 4-7. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 9, Smoking for Jesus 11. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 1-8, Smoking for Jesus 6-9.
