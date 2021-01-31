Clarence Jackson and Caden Clark led four Warriors in double figures with 14 points each and Memorial Christian rolled to a 59-41 victory over Belton Providence Prep on Saturday in Temple.
The Warriors (10-3, 6-0 TCAF Div. II District 5) didn't have their best offensive outing, making just 5 of 20 3-pointers and shooting 43% (24 of 56) overall, but they dominated the second quarter and that proved to be the difference.
Memorial outscored the Rams 27-14 in that deciding period. Jackson and Josiah Escoffery each scored seven points in the quarter.
Escoffery finished with 11 points, 10 assists and seven steals. Jeremiah Smith also scored 11 points.
Jackson had six rebounds and two blocks. Erick Armstrong led Memorial with 11 rebounds and scored four points.
Will Morris led Providence with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Warriors return to action Tuesday at home against Waco Parkview Christian. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The Warriors beat Parkview 82-26 on Jan. 15.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 59, PROVIDENCE PREP 41
Memorial Christian Academy (59)
Lewis 0, Smith 11, Tompkins 3, Armstrong 4, Williams 0, Escoffery 11, I.Rosales 0, Sheaffer 0, Clark 14, J.Rosales 0, Hammond 2, Jackson 14.
Belton Providence Prep (41)
Jackson 0, Jeter 9, Morris 12, Marek 6, Einboden 0, Rapp 4, S.Robinson 10.
Memorial 14 24 9 12—59
Providence 13 7 10 11—41
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 5 (Smith 3, Tompkins, Jackson), Providence 2 (Jeter 2). Free throws—Memorial Christian 6-7, Providence 5-7. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 10, Providence 10. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 10-3, 6-0 TCAF Div. II District 5
