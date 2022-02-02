Jeremiah Smith scored 19 points, 15 in Memorial Christian's 39-point opening quarter, and the Warriors rolled to a 98-19 win at Waco Parkview Christian on Tuesday.
It was the 11 consecutive win for the defending state champs, who improved 7-0 in TCAF-D2, District 3 play.
Josiah Escoffery and Clarence Jackson each scored 14 for Memorial Christian (19-3). Xavier Catlin and Erick Armstrong added 10 points each.
MCA led 39-5 after one quarter and 64-9 at halftime. The Warriors shut out the Pacers in the final quarter, even with third-string players on the floor.
The Warriors travel to Sterling Classical School in Leander on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 98, WACO PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 19
Memorial Christian Academy (98)
Hampton 6, Smith 19, Catlin 10, Tompkins 6, Armstrong 10, Wardrop 5, Escoffery 14, Jackson 14, Helvetius 6, Bellinger 6, Sheaffer 2, Garrett 0.
Parkview Christian (19)
Garcia 0, Gaddy 2, Castro 0, Frost 7, Paleaz 0, Mayberry 5, Orewiler 5, Watson 0.
Memorial 39 25 22 12—98
Parkview 5 4 10 0—19
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 2 (Smith, Wardrop), Parkview 3 (Frost, Mayberry, Orewiler). Free throws—Memorial Christian 2-6, Parkview 0-4. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 4, Parkview 7. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 19-3, 7-0 TCAF D2-District 3.
