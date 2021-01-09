Josiah Escoffery and Erick Armstrong each scored 14 points and Memorial Christian Academy rolled to a 63-43 win over Georgetown Grace Academy in their TCAF Division II District 5 opener on Friday.
Clarence Jackson (12 points) and Jeremiah Smith (11) also scored in doubles figures for the Warriors (5-3). Caden Clark added eight points.
Memorial Christian jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the opening period.
Grace Academy sophomore Logan Brinkhoeter led all scorers with 34 points, including 24 of his team's 29 second-half totall.
The Warriors return to action next Friday at Waco Parkview Christian. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 63, GRACE ACADEMY 43
Georgetown Grace Academy (43)
McGahey 1, De.Haaf 1, Brinkhoeter 34, Da.Haaf 0, Keith 0, Johnson 5, Seneca 2.
Memorial Christian Academy (63)
Lewis 0, Smith 11, Tompkins 4, Armstrong 14, Escoffery 14, I.Rosales 0, Clark 8, Jackson 12.
Grace Academy 6 8 15 14—43
Memorial Christian 20 6 14 23—63
3-Point Goals—Grace Academy 4 (Brinkhoeter 4), Memorial 0. Free throws—Grace Academy 13-22, Memorial 7-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Grace Academy 8, Memorial 21. Technicals—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.