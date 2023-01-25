Seth Lewis sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help host Memorial Christian edge St. Mary's of Taylor 47-45 and snap a three-game skid on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-11) earned a district sweep of St. Mary's and improved to 3-3 in TCAF-Div. II, District 4.
Devin French added 12 points for MCA. Ashton Adams had eight.
The game was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than one at the end of each quarter. Lewis and eighth-grader Adams each scored four points in the final period as the Warriors outscored St. Mary's 12-9.
Ty Zimmerhanzel scored 15 points to lead St. Mary's, which fell to 1-4 in District 4.
Memorial Christian hosts Sterling Classical Academy of Leander on Friday at 7:30.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 47, TAYLOR ST. MARY'S 45
Records—St. Mary's 1-4 TCAF-D2 District 4, Memorial Christian 4-11, 3-3 TCAF-D2 District 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.