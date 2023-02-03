Asa Jackson scored 17 points and Providence Prep of Belton earned a 51-36 win over host Memorial Christian on Friday in the Warriors' season finale.
With their fifth straight win, the Rams completed a TCAF-D2, District 4 sweep of the Warriors and improved to 12-10 overall.
Kendrick Lewis led Memorial Christian (5-12, 4-4) with 14 points. Ashton Adams added 13. The Warriors saw their two-game win streak end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.