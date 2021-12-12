Three Memorial Christian Academy players were named to the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Six-Man Division II All-State Team.
Sophomore Elijah Williams earned spots on both sides of the ball as first-team safety and first-team running back. Williams totaled 1,485 all-purpose yards in eight games.
Linebacker Erick Armstrong also was selected to the first-team defense. Clarence Jackson earned a spot on the first-team offensive line.
Armstrong earned all-district second-team honors at running back. Jackson was selected to the all-district second-team defensive line.
Kicker Matthew Garrett earned a spot on the all-district second team.
The Warriors program returned after a four-year absence and went 4-4. They lost 59-58 to Arlington St. Paul in the first round of the playoffs.
Including Williams, MCA will have three returning offensive and defensive veterans next season.
