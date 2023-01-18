Davis Jackson matched Memorial Christian point for point, scoring 25 in Providence Prep's 55-25 win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Belton.
Memorial Christian (3-11) was outscored in every quarter and fell to 2-2 in TCAF Division II, District 4 play.
Seth Lewis, who didn't play in the Warriors' loss Friday, returned to action Tuesday and led MCA with 10 points. Kevon Carroll added five. Eighth-grader Ashton Adams, who had been the team's leading scorer in three of its last four games, was scoreless.
Providence improved to 8-10 overall and 3-1 in district. The two teams meet again in Killeen on Feb. 3.
Memorial Christian travels to face Grace Academy in Georgetown on Friday for their second meeting in league play. Grace Academy won the district opener 43-21 on Jan. 3.
BELTON PROVIDENCE PREP 55, MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 25
Records—Memorial Christian 3-11, 2-2 TCAF-D2 District 4; Providence 8-10, 3-1.
