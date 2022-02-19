Winning a state championship was not easy. Defending it will not be either.
En route to winning last year’s Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II state title, Memorial Christian endured adversity. The Warriors were denied a spot in the finals in 2020 before using the disappointment to fuel last season’s run.
Memorial Christian began its trek toward repeating Friday, hosting Arlington St. Paul, and the Warriors were forced to endure a furious comeback attempt before clinching a berth in the semifinals with a 69-54 victory.
After leading 17-15 following the first quarter and inflating the advantage to eight points, 35-27, by halftime, Memorial Christian found its rhythm, pushing its lead to a dozen points at 50-38 thanks to senior guard Josiah Escoffery’s corner 3-pointer.
But the cushion would not remain.
The Lions responded with nine unanswered points to create a three-point contest with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in regulation.
They would not get any closer, though.
Within the next 30 seconds, Clarence Jackson connected on a pair of free throws, and Escoffery converted a three-point play, propelling the Warriors into the next round.
Jackson finished with a team-high 20 points to go with 14 rebounds, while Escoffery had 11 points, three assists and two steals. Additionally, senior guard Xavier Catlin (3 assists) and Cedrick Norwood contributed nine and eight points, respectively, for the Warriors.
St. Paul senior Cade Mason was responsible for 32 of the Lions’ points, while teammate Logan Mason scored 16 points.
St. Paul, which was eliminated by the Warriors in last year’s semifinals, finished the season with an 18-5 overall record.
Now, Memorial Christian (23-3) advances to play Decatur Victory Christian in the state semifinals. The game must be played at a neutral site by Thursday.
The state championship game will be played Feb. 26 at Waxahachie’s Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
