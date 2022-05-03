Memorial Christian Academy, a small, private school on Trimmier Road in Killeen, recently celebrated its first state championship in boys track and field. The school has seen some athletic success of late.
“First, it’s signifying our progress and growth,” said Darrel Williams, the track and field coach and the athletic director.
Williams said he took over as athletic director a year ago after most recently spending time at Lifestyle Christian School in Conroe.
“I just wanted to grow the program, and they had never won a state title or a regional title,” Williams said. “Matter of fact, we had never actually won a track meet since the high school started.”
The title drought changed this year when the Warriors won the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship regional championship on April 9 and the state championship on April 23 — both in Boyd.
“Them winning was great,” Williams said. “It was great for the school, it was great for the kids and just great for the our progress.”
Athletic success
The Warriors are beginning to be a force in TCAF. The boys varsity basketball team has won back-to-back state titles along with a state title won by the junior varsity team this year. After a nearly three-year hiatus, the football team returned to the gridiron this year and made it to the playoffs. The girls track and field team has also experienced success at the regional level, Williams explained.
The boys team’s accomplishments from the state meet include:
4X200-meter relay team, first place (Jeremiah Smith, Erick Armstrong, Xavier Catlin, Devin French)
4X400 relay, first place (Erick Armstrong, Matthew Garrett, Xavier Catlin, Elijah Williams, alternate: Rushton Kovaleski)
4X100 relay, fifth place (Jeremiah Smith, Josiah Escoffery, Devin French , Xavier Catlin , alternate: Kameron Bellinger)
Clarence Jackson
- Third in discus, fifth in shot put
Andrew Mahoney
- Fifth in discus
Gabriel Morales
- Seventh in discus
Rushton Kovaleski
- Fourth in 800, sixth in 1,600
Matthew Garrett
- Seventh in 400, second in 800
Devin French
- Fifth in 200
Erick Armstrong
- First in high jump
Elijah Williams
- Second in triple jump, second in 110 hurdles, second in 300 hurdles, third in long jump
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.