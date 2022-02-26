Cedrick Norwood is not one of Memorial Christian's scoring leaders, but the sophomore guard shined on the biggest stage Saturday, scoring 20 points to lead the Warriors to their second straight Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II state championship.
The Warriors (25-3) rolled past Bartonville Harvest Christian 56-33 in the final at Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.
Senior Xavier Catlin added 12 points for MCA. Senior Clarence Jackson scored nine in the rematch of last year's title game, which the Warriors won 54-44.
Norwood averaged 6.8 points in 14 games for the Warriors before Saturday. He scored all of his championship game points after the first quarter, nearly matching the Saints' output (24 points) over the same period.
MCA outscored Harvest Christian in every period and led 29-12 at halftime.
Bryson Chambers led the Saints (18-7) with 19 points.
Other seniors going out with a title for MCA are Erick Armstrong, James Wardrop, Josiah Escoffery and Devine Helvetius.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 56, BARTONVILLE HARVEST CHRISTIAN 33
Harvest Christian (33)
Memorial Christian Academy (56)
Hampton 2, Smith 4, Catlin 12, Tompkins 5, Norwood 20, Armstrong 2, Helvetius 0, Escoffery 0, Jackson 9, Garrett 2.
Harvest Christian 9 3 11 10—33
Memorial Christian 14 15 16 11—56
3-Point Goals—Harvest Christian 0, Memorial Christian 4 (Norwood 2, Catlin, Tompkins). Free throws—Harvest Christian 3-9, Memorial Christian 10-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Harvest Christian 13, Memorial Christian 10. Technicals—None.
Records—Harvest Christian 18-7, Memorial Christian 25-3.
