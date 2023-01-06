Ashton Adams scored 14 points and the Memorial Christian Warriors made nine 3-pointers in a 47-34 win at St. Mary's in Taylor.
Seth Lewis and Devin French added nine points for MCA, which is 2-2 since starting the season with seven straight losses. The Warriors improved to 1-1 in TCAF-Division II District 4 play.
Adams, an eighth-grader, led MCA in scoring for the second straight game.
MCA led 25-22 at halftime. Adams and Kendrick Lewis each had five points as the Warriors outscored St. Mary's 17-4 in the third quarter to take control.
The Warriors travel to Sterling Classical High School in Leander on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 47, ST. MARY'S 34
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 9 (French 3, Adams 3, S.Lewis, K.Lewis, Sheaffer), St. Mary's 1 (B.Altman). Free throws—Memorial Christian 6-8, St. Mary's 1-5. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 6, St. Mary's 8. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 2-9, 1-1 TCAF-D2-District 4.
