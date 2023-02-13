ROCKDALE — Chaparral did not advance, but the Lady Bobcats still exceeded expectations.
Just months after assembling for the first time as a team, Chaparral’s season came to a close Monday, when District 21-5A champion College Station cruised to a 68-38 victory in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
While some might be disappointed in a first-round elimination, Lady Bobcats head coach Kiara Marshall was not.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” she said. “This is just the first year the school has been open, and typically a team in its first year struggles some, because you just don’t know who is going to walk into the building. These kids were able to jell, though.
“We had kids coming from everywhere, because they were rezoned to our school, and they had to get to know each other and come together in a short span. So, I’m really proud of them.”
Making the achievement even more difficult for Chaparral was the fact only one senior resided on the roster, and the lack of experience proved to be too ominous of an obstacle against the veteran Lady Cougars.
After trading baskets to open the game, the Lady Bobcats trailed by three points, 12-9, following sophomore Taniya Burke’s successful and-1 free throw with 2 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
They would not get any closer, though.
College Station (21-14) responded with a 11-2 outburst bridging into the second period, but sparked by sophomore Ivy Powell’s basket, Chaparral closed the gap to seven points, 27-20 before the Lady Cougars scored nine unanswered points to take complete control.
“We just had some lapses tonight,” Marshall said. “The bright lights were on us for the first time, and we just came out kind of slow. They jumped out on us pretty quickly, and I have to credit our youth a little bit for that”
The Lady Bobcats trailed 39-26 at halftime, and College Station started the third quarter a 13-4 run, propelling the Lady Cougars into the area round, where they will play either Austin LBJ or Georgetown.
Powell finished with a team-high 15 points on seven-of-10 shooting to go along with six rebounds, while Trinity Brown had six points — all in the first half — and four rebounds. Additionally, junior Ma’Leah Duvall contributed five points, three rebounds, three assists and a block, and Kiersten Thomas had five points for the Lady Bobcats.
College Station forward Jaeden McMillin finished with a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds.
McMillin was one of seven seniors playing for the Lady Cougars, while Lenora Carter, who did not enter the game, is the only player unable to return for Chaparral next season.
Despite their youth, the Lady Bobcats rallied from a three-game losing skid to win three of their final four District 22-5A games and secure a playoff berth in their debut. Chaparral (16-15, 7-7) finished tied with Waco for fourth place in the final standings but earned the fourth seed by winning a play-in game 67-62 last week.
As a result, all five of Killeen ISD’s teams qualified for postseason competition, and after witnessing what her team is already capable of, Marshall is excited to see what the future holds.
“It was just great to be able to compete with the other Killeen schools right away,” she said. “One thing I’ve learned in my first year here is that the community of Killeen is special, because everybody comes out and supports each other. I had a lot of help learning intricate details of the district from the other head coaches.
“Everybody has been so supportive and made me feel at home, so I wanted to compete just as hard as they do. The fact we all got into the playoffs is just really great.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday
Class 5A bi-district
At Rockdale HS
- College Station 68, Chaparral 38
Class 4A bi-district
At Belton HS
- Salado 69, Lampasas 41
TUESDAY
Class 6A bi-district
- Harker Heights vs. DeSoto, 6 p.m. at Corsicana HS
Class 5A bi-district
- Killeen vs. A&M Consolidated, 6 p.m. at Rockdale HS
- Shoemaker vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 6:30 p.m. at Bryan Rudder HS
- Ellison vs. Montgomery, 7 p.m. at Hearne HS
