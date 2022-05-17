Every now and then, dwelling so intently on a goal can cause more harm to a team than intended. Pressure mounts, expectations are around every corner and attention shifts away from what matters.
The Lake Belton Lady Broncos don’t appear to have fallen into that trap.
Motivated by a trip to the doorstep of the Class 4A softball state tournament in its inaugural season, Lake Belton has stated from the get-go that Year 2 is about busting through the gates this time.
Game 2 is 5 p.m. Friday at the same location followed by the if-necessary third game 30 minutes later.
The winner gets defending state champion Liberty or Taylor next week in the Region III final. Lake Belton won’t need an introduction to either.
“Our practices have been productive and intense, and we know where we want to get and what we are going to need to accomplish that,” said shortstop Casey Schultz, who leads the Lady Broncos with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs. “We know what we need to do and we have put in the work to do it.”
Next on the agenda are the Lady Birds (22-12), who, like the Lady Broncos (26-5), went undefeated through their district.
El Campo rolled against Houston Wheatley, 17-0, in a one-game first round before needing three contests in the second and third to advance past Hamshire Fannett and Huffman-Hargrave.
“I know they are going to be scrappy and athletic, so we’ll have to be prepared and don’t get caught sleeping,” third baseman Angie DeLeon said. “We need to keep our energy high no matter what’s going on in the game or how you perform — just have each other’s backs.”
Lake Belton put itself in the fourth round by navigating an unexpected path of three single-game playoffs, dispatching Manor New Tech, Carthage and Waco Connally by a combined score of 33-1.
Coincidentally, the program’s second season is a second chance of sorts, and the Lady Broncos’ journey to this point began in Navasota 51 weeks ago.
It was down the third base line of steamy Ira Floyd Field following a 5-4 loss in Game 3 of a closely contested Region III final series against Liberty that Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn requested something of his bunch of underclassmen.
“After the game I said, ‘Remember what this feels like,’” Blackburn recalled Tuesday. “I remind them about once every two weeks about that feeling. It’s been kind of what’s motivated them up to this point. But, you still have to play and you still have to win and take care of business.
“We don’t talk about (the state tournament) much because I don’t want that to be the emphasis. I want right now to be the emphasis. But, in the back of their heads, they know where we are trying to go. That’s what drives them every day.”
The pitching of Shelby Schultz and Zakayia Fredrick, sound defense and the right amount of offense — Lake Belton hits .317 as a club and owns and a team ERA of 0.946 — has kept this vehicle on the straight and narrow and led to a second straight league championship. Taylor finished runner-up in 19-4A.
The Lady Broncos currently are on a 16-game winning streak, having not lost since March 4. Left-hander Shelby Schultz is 15-2 in the circle with 183 strikeouts and Fredrick, a right-hander, is 11-3 with 90 strikeouts.
Shelby and Casey Schultz, Madison Lux, Elaina Herrera, Autumn Holman, Haley Hoffman and Anna Ramirez have batting averages above .335.
“I think there were points in the season when we were focusing like two games ahead instead of one foot in front of the other,” Lux said. “But we have people on our team that know when it’s too much, especially our coaches. They are just like, ‘OK, we need to stay in check. This game first and then the next game. We’ll get there.’”
Where Lake Belton is now is two wins from a return to the regional final — half the battle — and one round closer to a bus ride to Texas’ Red and Charline McCombs Field and the state semifinals.
“We have a goal and we are doing everything we can to accomplish that,” Casey Schultz said.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-3)
All games at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond, College Station
Thursday, May 19
- Lake Belton vs. El Campo, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 20
- Lake Belton vs. El Campo, 5 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
