TEMPLE — With Lake Belton’s football game against Llano called off this week, a large number of Lake Belton football players joined a huge home crowd donning their camouflage at the newly refinished Lake Belton gym Friday night to watch the volleyball team go Duck hunting.
And the Lady Broncos were on target all night long, topping the Taylor Ducks 25-20, 23-25, 25-6, 25-20.
“This crowd was amazing,” Lake Belton coach Liz Ramsey said. “I knew after the football game got canceled, (head football coach Brian Cope) did a really good job pushing his kids to be here and be supporting, like we support them when they play. He did an amazing job, and we knew the boys would be really involved in camo night. I think they played a huge role in the win tonight.”
With the match even at 1, Lake Belton (8-12, 2-1 District 19-4A) jumped out to a 6-4 lead in the third before Stallings went to the line.
She didn’t leave the service line until the Lady Broncos extended the lead to 23-4 as her serve was nearly untouchable. She had nine aces in the run and two other serves that turned into kills for teammate Kate Weiters, who was ready when all Taylor could do with a serve was dig it out and over the net.
The run was finally stopped on a block by Taylor’s Ansley Reed, but the Lady Broncos had little trouble closing out the set.
Stallings — who finished with a team-high 12 kills, a block and 10 of the team’s 14 aces — went the service line only twice in the fourth set, both resulting in points for the Lady Ducks (9-19, 0-3).
It was a final set in which Lake Belton trailed only at 2-1 then responded with a four-point run to lead 5-2 and added another four-point surge after the Ducks, who were led by Kiera Vanbrocklin’s 10 kills and four aces, closed the gap to 20-19.
“The girls have done a really good job,” Ramsey said. “I think even in our loss to Salado (on Tuesday), we did some really good things and actually led three of the sets. We know what we need to work on going to these next few matches. We know Jarrell and Burnet are going to be strong teams, and I think this district as a whole is a really tough district.”
Lake Belton, which played just its second match at its home gym this season, travels to Jarrell on Tuesday and Burnet next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.