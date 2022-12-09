For an entire season, Chaparral worked toward establishing an identity. Now, the Bobcats officially have their first faces of the program.
Throughout its inaugural campaign, Chaparral encountered obstacles others never considered as the team literally evolved from nothing while the schedule progressed. Chemistry had to be created, bonds needed to form, offensive and defensive philosophies had to be installed and team morals instilled.
During the process, success on the field eluded the Bobcats, who finished with just one victory, but despite the record, a handful of Chaparral players were recognized for their efforts, landing on the 11-5A, Division II All-District Team.
Bobcats head coach Alan Haire views the accomplishments as milestone moments, especially for junior cornerback Adonis McKenzie, who was Chaparral’s lone first-team selection.
“Many moons from now,” Haire said, “Adonis can look back and say he was the first first-teamer we ever had. Those types of things are pretty neat to be able to do when you are starting a new program.
“Now, all those kids can look back on that and know that if they keep working, good things will happen.”
The Bobcats also placed three players, who are all eligible to return next season, on the second-team offense. Junior tight end Micah Curtis, sophomore lineman Torrie Henry and freshman Kenneth Johnson also represented Chaparral in its debut.
On the other end of the spectrum, while the Bobcats occupied four spots on the list, district champion Belton emerged with four superlatives to highlight a host of Tigers honored on the heels of a historic
showing.
After earning the team’s first outright title since 1999, junior quarterback Ty Brown was named offensive most valuable player, junior John Roach was named offensive lineman of the year, senior Zach Erickson was named unanimous deep snapper of the year and senior Noah Moaga was named punter of the year.
While Brown cherishes his award, he is equally pleased to see his teammates recognized.
“That is really cool,” Brown said. “We all worked really hard to get to this point. Every day during practice and every day during the offseason, we worked.
“It all paid off with this.”
Led by head coach Brett Sniffin, the Tigers were also awarded the title of coaching staff of the year and they were represented throughout the first and second teams.
On offense, senior lineman Robert Trent concluded his career as one of three unanimous first-team selections, joining sophomore teammate Shaun Snapp, a running back. Additionally, Erickson was also
recognized as a center, while fullback Nijyl McLeod and receivers Slade LeBlanc and Garrett Oliveira, who are each seniors, were placed on the first team.
Defensively, juniors Ethan Arendall, an end, and inside linebacker Wyatt Butler were unanimous selections to the first team alongside teammates Bryson Sauceda, a junior tackle, senior outside linebacker Donovan Thompson, senior safety Sam Babcock and junior cornerback Luke Flores.
Belton’s second-team representatives were offensive linemen Ethan Sandavol and Aidan King, tight end Diego Coleman, tailback L.J. Underwood, receiver Mason Ramm, defensive tackle Aidan Stock, inside linebacker Sam Shepard, outside linebacker Giani Zecca and cornerback Desmond Adams.
Waco University senior running back Mekhi Sandolph was named most valuable player and return specialist of the year, while teammates London Smith, a freshman, and Joseph Caballero, a sophomore,
were named offensive and defensive newcomers of the year, respectively, and Trojans senior Ty Wagner was named defensive lineman of the year.
Elgin senior Justin Strong was named defensive most valuable player, Wildcats junior Paden Maass was named kicker of the year and Pflugerville Connally junior Owen Garcia was named all-purpose player of the year to round out the superlatives.
While Haire is pleased with his team’s first all-district showing, he believes the best is yet to come.
“In football,” Haire said, “it takes a little while to build the foundation. You can’t build it on sand, because that will disappear, so our building blocks are attitude, effort and tough work.
“These kids that are hanging with it are going to build something special, but it just isn’t going to happen overnight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.