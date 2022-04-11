Makenna Morrow made history.
Playing for the area’s most decorated program, the Belton junior guided the Lady Tigers to their fourth consecutive District 12-6A championship, giving the squad 18 titles in 22 seasons.
With the forward engineering the offense, Belton cruised to an undefeated district record before reaching the Region II-6A quarterfinals for a second straight season. Along the way, the Lady Tigers won 16 consecutive matches, and Morrow secured her spot among the program’s long list of elite players by recording 47 goals — a single-season school record.
Now, she adds to her growing legacy by being named 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player.
The honor places Morrow among other former Belton players Abby Cargile (2021) and Kirsten Bush (2020) to recently win the award, extending the Lady Tigers’ streak of holding the honor to three consecutive seasons. Waco Midway’s Emmalie Albers was the last player outside of Belton to win the award.
Last year, Morrow was a first-team selection while playing on a senior-laden roster, and she did not receive a position on the all-district team as a freshman.
But Morrow was not the only member of the Lady Tigers’ roster recognized.
Belton earned three additional superlatives to go with a total of 10 selections to the first or second team.
Senior midfielder Daysha Thomas was crowned co-offensive player of the year along with Copperas Cove sophomore forward Emily Poste, while Lady Tigers senior defender Sara Navarro was named midfielder of the year. Furthermore, Belton’s Hugo Cruz was named co-assistant coach of the year, sharing the award with Killeen’s Leanna Hogge.
Allie Angell, Delaney Bouteller, Tori Lucksinger, Jareli Reyes and Ava Itz were first-team selections for the Lady Tigers, while teammates America Villegas, Darbi Corder, Mallory Bankhead, Jezebel Vasquez and Madeline Fournier were placed on the second team. Corder and Fournier are the only seniors from the group.
En route to capturing the district championship, the Tigers allowed just two goals as Copperas Cove recorded a score in a 7-1 loss at home on Jan. 28 before Bryan slipped a shot into the net during a 6-1 loss at Belton on March 1. The Lady Tigers also scored at least five goals in every district contest.
Finishing second and third in the final standings, Harker Heights (9-4-1) and Copperas Cove (8-3-3) were identically represented on the list with each emerging with two superlatives, four first-team and four second-team members.
Yumari Hernandez, a freshman, was named goalkeeper of the year for the Lady Knights, while senior teammate Ava Young was selected as co-defensive player of the year with Temple sophomore Lydia Leslie.
Harker Heights placed the senior trio of Addie Harper, Eryka Anderson and Aricela Ruiz on the first team along with junior teammate Madeline Constancio, while Sami Forristal, Taylor Kelley, Jordan Hooker and Alicia Mora were second-team selections.
Lady Bulldawgs head coach Elizabeth Duran joined Poste on the superlative list after being named coach of the year, and standouts Delisa Dudley, Emma Ross, Liliana Perez and Brianna Miles landed on the first team for Copperas Cove with teammates Allison Crawley, Keanu Dockins, Alexis Skye Smith and Aly Moreno placed on the second team.
Bryan sophomore forward Kristi Gorman was named newcomer of the year to round out the superlatives.
Killeen and Ellison saw four players per program recognized on the first or second team.
The Lady Kangaroos placed Alison Howe and Haley Stokoe on the first team, while teammates Crystal Lujano and Sarai Mizzell earning second-team honors. First-team selections Riley Sims and Addison Steffan and second-team selections Karissa Ybarbo and Hayle Brodine represented the Lady Eagles.
For Shoemaker, Alana Capestany (first team) and Ava Nautu (second team) were placed on the list.
