TEMPLE — Belton took control with some early offensive fireworks, building a seven-run lead and then hanging on as Temple clawed back in an eventual 9-6 win in a key District 12-6A matchup of the two Bell County rivals late Tuesday night at Temple’s Hallford Field.
The win, combined with Killeen's 10-0 loss at Bryan, clinched a playoff spot for the Tigers (13-8-1, 9-2 12-6A.)
The Tigers jumped on Temple early as Wildcats’ starter Naeten Mitchell struggled to find the strike zone in the first inning.
Belton’s Jacob Estrada and Tanner Conroy each knocked run-scoring hits into right field after Mitchell threw eight balls in his first 13 pitches, including issuing a four-pitch walk to TJ Johnson to start the rally.
Estrada doubled down the line and Conroy lined a hard single over second base but Mitchell got out of the frame by getting Caleb Lamm to ground into a 6-4-3 double play, started by Isaac Ramos.
As it turns out, that was just the start for Belton, which broke through in the second for two more on Mitchell, who gave up just three runs in 5 1/3 innings while carrying a two-run lead into the sixth in the teams’ first meeting in late March, which Belton won 4-3 with a Conroy walk-off single.
This time around, it was Jackson Shirkey’s two-run double that provided a 4-0 lead as six of the first eight Tigers’ hitters reached safely. Mitchell again recovered, sitting down the next three Tigers’ batters to limit the damage.
The Wildcats (7-15-1, 5-6) then got a run back in the bottom of the frame as Evan Machuca lifted an Estrada pitch into right to score Aric Hickman, who led off with a single for Temple’s first hit.
Belton doubled up its output in the third, however, opening the inning with four straight hits to chase Mitchell, who took the loss, giving up six earned runs and eight hits in two innings. The Tigers got RBIs from Lamm and Aaron Bain, then benefited from a couple Temple errors to push forward to an 8-1 cushion, after which the Wildcats’ offense began to come alive, though it was too little, too late.
The ’Cats struck for a run in each of the third and fourth innings before getting two-out RBI singles from Ramos and Mitchell to close the gap to 8-4 in the fourth.
Temple then plated a run in the fifth after Joseph Ojeda led off with a walk and later scored on a Tigers’ error, but the Wildcats left seven runners on base, five in scoring position, during that three-inning stretch.
Ojeda and Hickman combined for five innings of one-run relief to help Temple stay around. In the seventh, the Wildcats’ Kobe Smith singled and Ramos drew a walk to get the potential game-tying run to the plate in the form of Johnny Donoso, but Johnson got Donoso to ground out to third to end the game.
Donoso had three hits to lead the Wildcats while Ramos and Hickman each had a pair.
Johnson finished off the final three innings in relief of Estrada, who got the win while striking out five.
Estrada (two doubles), Conroy and Tyler Tingle (double, three runs) each had two hits to lead the offense for Belton, which had five extra-base hits out of its 10.
It marked the Tigers’ eighth win in their last nine games while Temple dropped its third in its last four.
The Wildcats, who travel to Shoemaker at 7 p.m. Friday, finish off their schedule with games against Copperas Cove and Killeen next week. Temple entered Tuesday in a three-way tie for fourth with the Bulldawgs and Kangaroos.
Belton hosts Ellison at 7 p.m. Friday.
BELTON 9, TEMPLE 6
Belton 224 001 0 — 9 10 2
Temple 011 211 0 — 6 8 3
Estrada, Johnson (5) and Norwood. Mitchell, Ojeda (3), Hickman (6) and Ramos. WP — Estrada. LP — Mitchell. 3B — Belton: Bain. 2B — Belton: Estrada 2, Tingle, Shirkey; Hickman.
Records — Belton 13-8-1, 9-2 12-6A; Temple 7-15-1, 5-6.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Bryan 11-0
x-Belton 9-2
Harker Heights 7-4
Copperas Cove 6-5
Killeen 5-6
Temple 5-6
Ellison 1-10
Shoemaker 0-11
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Temple 6
- Bryan 10, Killeen 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 15, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 7, Shoemaker 1
