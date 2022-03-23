HARKER HEIGHTS — Belton starter Jacob Estrada drove in two runs and pitched four shutout innings to lead the Tigers to a 3-0 win at Harker Heights on Tuesday night.
TJ Johnson relieved Estrada in the fifth and earned the save with three shutout innings. The Knights had only two runners reach second base.
Estrada smacked a two-out double to the gap in left-center in the top of the fifth inning, scoring Jackson Shirkey and Mason Ramm to increase Belton's lead to 3-0.
Shirkey opened the inning with a double down the third base line off Heights starter Jett Millsap and Ramm followed with a walk.
The left-handed Estrada allowed only three baserunners: Millsap reached on a dropped third strike in the first, Easton Culp drilled a two-out single to left in the third and Joseph Marin lined a single off Estrada's glove into left field to start the fourth.
The Tigers (6-7-1, 2-1 12-6A) led the rest of the way after opening the scoring in the top of the second. Johnson doubled with one out and scored on Shirkey's lined single into left field. All three of Belton's runs scored with two out.
Shirkey was 2-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Ramm was 2-for-3 with a walk. The Tigers had six total hits.
Johnson came on in the fifth in relief and retired eight straight Knights until Bryce Haws' double in the seventh. Mike Saiz then walked on five pitches to bring the tying run to the plate, but Tyler Halvorsen flied out to right to end the game.
The Knights (9-5, 2-1) had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the fourth. Marin singled to start the inning and took second on a wild pitch, but he was late tagging up on Tanner Wells' deep fly ball to right field and was thrown out at third base.
The mostly well-played game was finished in less than 2 hours. Estrada (61 pitches) and Johnson (41) each had three strikeouts and Johnson issued the lone walk for Belton.
Millsap struck out five and walked one in six innings. He threw 105 pitches. Culp pitched the seventh, allowing a leadoff hit that was erased in an inning-ending double play.
The Nos. 6-9 hitters in Heights lineup were 0-for-9 with a walk.
Belton right fielder Tanner Conroy left the game in the third inning with an apparent gash on his head after running into the tarp in foul territory while chasing a foul fly ball. He was replaced by Tyler Tingle.
The Knights travel to Shoemaker on Friday. Belton hosts Temple.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 3-0
Belton 2-1
Copperas Cove 2-1
Harker Heights 2-1
Killeen 2-1
Temple 1-2
Ellison 0-3
Shoemaker 0-3
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 3, Harker Heights 0
- Bryan 15, Shoemaker 0, 4 1/2 innings
- Copperas Cove 8, Killeen 7
- Temple 19, Ellison 1, 5 innings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.