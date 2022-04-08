BELTON — After playing a nearly flawless game, Belton was forced to produce late.
For the first five innings against Copperas Cove, the Tigers held a two-run advantage after each of their first two batters rounded the bases. Meanwhile, they allowed just two hits during the same span.
Then, the Bulldawgs rallied.
Consecutive RBI shots from Blaine Butler and Dominick Vasquez tied the score in top of the sixth inning, but Belton immediately responded.
In the bottom of the inning, Caleb Lamm’s single scored teammate Tanner Conroy, who reached base on a walk, before Tyler Tingle’s RBI single sent Lamm across home plate, and the advantage held.
Copperas Cove placed runners on first and second base in the ensuing inning but could not get any closer as the Tigers swept the series with a 4-2 victory to open the second round of District 12-6A competition.
Belton finished with seven hits, including three during its go-ahead sixth inning, and the Tigers started the game with a surge as well.
Leadoff hitter Mason Ramm, a junior second baseman, connected for a single, and one batter later, pitcher T.J. Johnson sent a pitch over the center field wall to start the scoring.
The Bulldawgs got their first hit in the third inning on David Cimmino’s single and followed it with a single from Caden Harris two batters later, but they could not add to the total until the sixth inning as Johnson accounted for seven of his 11 strikeouts through the first five innings.
Cimmino finished with nine strikeouts in defeat.
With the victory, Belton (11-7-1, 7-1 12-6A) remains in second place in the district standings, trailing only undefeated Bryan. The Tigers travel to face the Vikings on Tuesday.
The Bulldawgs (7-14-1) fall to 4-4 as they prepare to host Shoemaker on Tuesday. The Grey Wolves (0-8) are winless in district after losing 7-4 at home against Killeen on Friday.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 8-0
Belton 7-1
Harker Heights 5-3
Copperas Cove 4-4
Temple 4-4
Killeen 3-5
Ellison 1-7
Shoemaker 0-8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 4, Copperas Cove 2
- Bryan 8, Temple 3
- Harker Heights 13, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Killeen 7, Shoemaker 4
