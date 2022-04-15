BELTON — Pitching and defense was the name of the game for Belton as it built its lead Thursday night at Tidwell Field. Then, the offense put it away.
The Tigers punctuated an 8-3 win over Harker Heights with a five-run breakout in the sixth as they led the whole way in posting their seventh District 12-6A win in their last eight games.
“Our emphasis is on pitching and defense and if we can do those two things, we can win a lot of games,” Belton head coach Mark Krueger said. “And it kept us in the game tonight, too.”
Belton (12-8-1, 8-2) starter TJ Johnson kept the Knights (14-9, 6-4) off balance much of the night, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth while receiving ample support from his defense.
It started early, as Johnson ended a bases-loaded threat in the first when he faked a pickoff move to third base, then threw behind him to catch Joseph Marin off second base for the final out after Harker Heights had used three straight free passes to load the bases with one out.
Belton also got a pair of ranging catches on soft liners from second baseman Mason Ramm in the second and a diving catch from center fielder Aaron Bain in the third, when Johnson also helped his own cause by leaping to grab a hard-hit, one-hopper up the middle for the second out.
“The defense was huge because I wasn’t getting strikeouts,” said Johnson, who got the win in six innings while striking out three and walking four. “Most of them came from the defense behind me and I trust the guys to make plays. They read the ball well and it definitely makes my job easier when I know that they can make plays behind me.”
The Tigers jumped ahead early with a Jackson Shirkey two-out, run-scoring single in the second and then again in the fourth when Shirkey lined a slow, 1-0 curve up the middle to score Tyler Tingle and Bain and give Belton a 3-0 lead, chasing Knights starter Mike Saiz.
“He was throwing a little bit slower than we saw against Bryan (on Tuesday), so I tried to get real close to the plate and I was able to sit back enough to be able to put something in play,” Shirkey said. “When we have three runs, we have the privilege of sitting behind a pitcher as good as TJ and it gives you so much confidence.”
Saiz got the loss, fanning six in 3 1/3 innings while giving up five hits, three of which came in the fourth.
Down 3-0, the Knights got a run back in the top of the sixth when Easton Culp led off the frame with a single for their first hit of the night, stopping a stretch during which Johnson retired 12 of 13.
Culp eventually scored on a Marin double, but Belton broke through for five runs to put the game away in the bottom of the inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and getting a two-run Lamm double as well as run-scoring singles from Johnson and Tanner Conroy.
Ramm (3-for-4) and Lamm (3-for-4) led the Tigers’ 12-hit outburst while Bain and Shirkey each collected two hits apiece.
The Tigers travel to Temple for a rivalry game Tuesday while the Knights will host Shoemaker.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Bryan 10-0
Belton 8-2
Harker Heights 6-4
Copperas Cove 5-5
Killeen 5-5
Temple 5-5
Ellison 1-9
Shoemaker 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Harker Heights 3
- Bryan 5, Shoemaker 0
- Killeen 7, Copperas Cove 5
- Temple 14, Ellison 0, 5 innings
