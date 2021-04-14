BELTON — Sitting in first place in the District 12-6A standings, the Belton Tigers know they control their own destiny in pursuit of the league crown.
On Tuesday night against the Bryan Vikings, the Tigers were in control from start to finish
A three-run homer run by TJ Johnson highlighted a 10-run second inning and Brady Shadrick did not allow hit as the Tigers matched their season high for runs scored in a game, rolling to an easy 14-0 win over the Vikings in five innings
After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers seemed unstoppable at the plate in the second, scoring 10 runs, including the homer by Johnson over the left field wall.
Johnson had helped get the inning going in his first at-bat of the night, doubling to left after Keagan Wolfe led off the inning with a single. Shadrick then walked to load the bases. A wild pitch by Mason Ruiz gave Belton its first run, as Wolfe scored and the other two runners advanced. Aaron Bain then singled to drive in Johnson for a 2-0 lead, and after Scott Gurnett was hit by a pitch, Ben Jones singled to left, scoring Shadrick and Bain for a 4-0 lead. Gurnett made it 5-0 scoring on another wild pitch.
It looked like Ruiz would leave it there, getting back-to-back strikeouts out after the wild pitch, but the Tigers weren’t quite done yet. A single by Jacob Estrada drove in Jones, who had advanced to third on wild pitches, and Wolfe followed with a walk to bring up Johnson, who almost immediately went into his home run trot for a 9-0 lead. The Tigers added one more in the inning when Bain drove in Shadrick, who had followed Johnson’s homer with a single.
That was plenty of offense for Shadrick, who had two strikeouts, and two two-out walks, along with plenty of help from his defense.
The Tigers, though, added four more run in the third inning to match their highest run total since a tournament games against Austin High in March, thanks to some control issues by the Vikings pitchers, who allowed two walks and hit two batters in the inning, along with singles by Caleb Alexander and Johnson, who picked up his fourth RBI driving in Alexander.
Ruiz took the loss for the Vikings, who used three pitchers and gave up 13 hits and allowed every Belton player to reach at least once.
In addition to Johnson’s 3-for-4 performance, Jones, Alexander, Estrada and Bain all had multi-hit games for the Tigers (18-3-1, 8-1), who stay a game ahead of Harker Heights, which defeated third-place Temple on Tuesday.
The Tigers travel to Harker Heights on Friday and host Temple on Saturday.
The Vikings (9-12, 3-6) are in sixth place.
12-6A BASEBALL
Belton 8-1
Harker Heights 7-2
Copperas Cove 5-4
Ellison 5-4
Temple 5-4
Bryan 3-6
Killeen 2-7
Shoemaker 1-8
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 14, Bryan 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 11, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 13, Killeen 2, 6 innings
- Harker Heights 7, Temple 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.