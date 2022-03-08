BELTON — Fresh off clinching its fourth straight league title last week, the Belton girls soccer team inched closer to putting the cherry on top on a chilly Tuesday night at Tiger Field.
With goals just seconds apart in the 13th minute, then another pair of quick marks in the 25th minute, the Lady Tigers got scores from five different players in the first half alone en route to a 7-0 District 12-6A win over Harker Heights (8-4-1 in district).
It moved Belton (16-4-2) to 13-0-0 in league play while providing a season sweep of the Lady Knights, whom the Lady Tigers also defeated 6-0 on Feb. 11.
Belton will host sixth-place Killeen at Wilson-Kerzee Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday to complete the regular season, with playoffs beginning the week after spring break.
Harker Heights dropped into third place, one point behind Copperas Cove. The Lady Knights travel to Bryan on Friday to face a Lady Vikings team looking the clinch the final 12-6A playoff spot.
The Lady Tigers, who controlled possession throughout on a night with temperatures in the low 40s, grouped their early offensive fireworks together in short bursts.
First, they got a goal from leading scorer Makenna Morrow from the middle of the penalty box, after which Tori Lucksinger followed with her own shot past Harker Heights keeper Yumari Hernandez from near the same spot as Morrow’s.
Following a pair of diving saves by Hernandez, who finished with nine on the night, Belton again broke through with two tallies in the 25th minute, the first from senior Daysha Thomas on a corner kick from the left side and the next from Jareli Reyes, who found the top left corner on a sharp kick that sliced through from the right side of the penalty box.
America Villegas later tacked on the final of the first-half goals in the 28th minute, as Belton finished with eight shots on target in the first 40 minutes and held a commanding 18-0 edge for the full 80 minutes, as well as an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Morrow and Lucksinger later helped finish what they started in the second half as the pair combined for the only two goals during that time.
Morrow again found success from inside the penalty box, pushing one to the right of Hernandez from about 10 yards out in the 42nd minute, after which Lucksinger added her second of the night in the 51st minute.
Hernandez had seven of her saves in the second half as the freshman keeper continually dove and slid, oftentimes into heavy traffic, in order to protect the net.
Thomas was one of five Lady Tigers honored prior to the match for senior night, along with Darbi Corder, Grace Taylor, Sara Navarro and Madeline Fournier.
Both teams had already clinched playoff spots with wins last Friday, Belton’s coming in a decisive 12-0 victory over Shoemaker.
The Lady Tigers have now outscored league opponents 103-2 on the season while recording 11 shutouts during that time.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
y-Belton 13-0-0 (39 pts)
x-Copperas Cove 8-3-2 (27)
x-Harker Heights 8-4-1 (26)
Bryan 7-4-2 (23)
Temple 7-5-1 (22)
Killeen 2-9-2 (10)
Ellison 1-10-2 (6)
Shoemaker 1-12-0 (3)
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 7, Harker Heights 0
- Bryan 7, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 5, Killeen 1
- Temple 2, Ellison 0
