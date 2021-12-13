There can be only three.
With one District 12-6A night complete, the field was already split in half with four teams winning and four teams losing their openers.
After tonight, however, another team is guaranteed to experience defeat.
Harker Heights and Belton bring unblemished district records into tonight’s contest, setting the stage for each team to make an early statement, with the Lady Knights looking to prove they are still the favorites to win the championship, while the Lady Tigers intend to show they are ready to snap a five-year playoff drought.
And depending on how the remainder of the evening’s slate plays out, the winner could be the lone undefeated team in the district just two games into the schedule.
Harker Heights (1-0) at Belton (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Lady Knights were successful in their first step toward a three-peat, winning 53-41 at Copperas Cove on Friday behind an 11-point, eight-rebound, two-block performance from senior post Samiyah Walker.
Additionally, Harker Heights had four more players finish with at least six points, including double-digit outings from Angelique Morgan (15) and Empress Roberts (10).
Although the Lady Tigers did not display as many offensive weapons in their 46-31 victory at Shoemaker, Belton’s defense was on show as only four players scored for the Lady Grey Wolves, who were limited to 12-of-57 shooting, including a 4-of-28 showing from behind the 3-point line.
Led by senior McKenna Maddux, who finished with a game-high nine, the Lady Tigers gathered 33 rebounds in the game, leading to multiple second-chance points, which could be critical against a team accustomed to doing all the necessary things to win.
Ellison (1-0) at Temple (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Lady Eagles were not challenged in their district opener, but if history is any indication, they will be tonight.
Behind three double-digit scorers — Kira Bass (15), Evelyn Lorenzo (14) and Asia Zachary (13) — Ellison produced a wire-to-wire 74-29 blowout at Bryan, using runs of nine, 15 and 27 unanswered points throughout the game to earn its most lopsided victory of the season.
Now, however, the Lady Eagles must contend with the Tem-Cats after splitting last year’s season series by a combined eight points. Ellison won the first encounter 50-44 in overtime at home before Temple won 42-40 on its home court.
The Wildcats are already used to close contests, though, falling 49-43 at Killeen on Friday in a game where neither team held an advantage of more than seven points.
Copperas Cove (0-1) at Killeen (1-0), 7 p.m.
Perhaps no player made a bigger impact in last week’s district openers than Kangaroos junior Taleiyah Gibbs. Last season’s all-district co-newcomer of the year was on target offensively, making seven of 11 shot attempts from the floor en route to 24 points as Killeen defeated Temple.
The showing, which was complemented by a pair of 10-point games from teammates Arianna Jennings and Tyanna Simpson, helped give the Lady Kangaroos a fourth of their district win total from last season, when they were 4-10.
The Lady Bulldawgs could not contend with Harker Heights on Friday but still emerged with some solid individual showings highlighted by Yvonna Drayton’s 13 points and 11 rebounds, and every point could be crucial tonight.
Last season, Killeen and Copperas Cove split the series with each winning by three points on the other team’s home court.
Bryan (0-1) at Shoemaker (0-1), 7 p.m.
Bryan and Shoemaker were each immediately overwhelmed in their district openers and never recovered, and now, each is attempting to avoid consecutive losses.
In a district expected to deliver a highly contested playoff race until the final week, an 0-2 start could be difficult to recover from, but only one team will be concerned with such a scenario at the end of the night.
The other should receive an injection of momentum heading into its final game before the holiday break on Friday.
