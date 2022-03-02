BELTON — Oscar Bersoza knows what exactly what awaits. He just hopes his players understand as well.
For as long as anybody on Belton’s roster has been alive, the Lady Tigers have dominated, winning their district championship 17 times since 1999, including each of the previous three District 12-6A titles.
And Belton is poised to add another trophy to its collection.
The Lady Tigers remained undefeated in district Tuesday evening, beating Bryan 6-1 at home to inch closer toward clinching the championship, but Belton’s head coach wants more, specifically another deep playoff run, and he is aware it will not be easy.
“With only three games left,” Bersoza said, “the mindset has to shift, and if I have to change my tone in order to create some anxiety and change the mindset, even if it is artificial, that is what I need to do. I have to let these guys know that we are going straight into the meat grinder for the bi-district round.
“We’ve kind of coasted through district, but that is not happening for our first-round opponents, who are fighting every night. So, we have to figure out how to create that environment.”
District 12-6A, where the Lady Tigers’ first- and potentially third-round opponents reside, contains two teams — No. 6 Mansfield and No. 13 Duncanville — in the current Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings. Conversely, Belton has stood alone through 11 district matches, outscoring its opposition 84-2.
For the first time this season, however, the Lady Tigers trailed during district.
The Lady Vikings needed just 112 seconds to get on the scoreboard Tuesday, recording the first goal against Belton since Copperas Cove’s second-half score during a 7-1 loss Jan. 28.
But the Lady Tigers immediately responded.
Less than five minutes later, Belton held a 2-1 lead and the cushion continued to inflate with the Lady Tigers holding a commanding 5-1 advantage by halftime.
Junior forward Makenna Morrow tied the score in the game’s sixth minute, and 69 seconds later, senior midfielder Sara Navarro used her head to redirect a deep free kick from freshman Ava Itz. Then, in the 14th minute, Itz had another free kick from the same position, approximately 40 yards out, and she dropped it
into the top left corner of the net, inflating the Lady Tigers’ cushion to 3-1.
Morrow’s second goal occurred off an assist from Daysha Thomas in the 29th minute, and it was followed by Itz repeating her feat from earlier in the contest by scoring her second goal off a 25-yard free kick.
“This is probably the first game Ava has played injury free this season,” Bersoza said, “so it is good to have her, because she is so competent with the ball and has a calm presence. She is just a freshman, but her experience within the club system is through the roof.
“She is really helping us out a lot.”
The Lady Vikings increased their defensive intensity in the second half, but with 4 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in regulation, Thomas, a senior, provided the match’s final goal.
With the outcome, Belton (14-4-2, 11-0-0, 30 points) moves within a single victory of securing its fourth consecutive district championship, which could be clinched Friday at Shoemaker. The Lady Grey Wolves are 1-10-0 in district and lost to the Lady Tigers 9-0 in the first round.
While a district championship would definitely be celebrated, Bersoza wants his players to know exactly what awaits.
“We don’t have the experience that we’ve historically had,” he said. “Some of these girls are playing on varsity for the first time even though they are upperclassmen. This helped all of us see how to chase someone in a game, because we were down.
“We have to figure that out.”
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
x-Belton 11-0-0 (33 pts)
x-Harker Heights 8-2-1 (26)
Copperas Cove 6-3-2 (21)
Bryan 6-4-1 (19)
Temple 5-5-1 (16)
Killeen 2-7-2 (10)
Ellison 1-9-1 (4)
Shoemaker 1-10-0 (3)
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 6, Bryan 1
- Copperas Cove 4, Shoemaker 1
- Ellison 3, Killeen 0
- Harker Heights 2, Temple 0
