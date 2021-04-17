BELTON — Head coach Mark Krueger likened playing back-to-back days to postseason life. Fitting, then, that less than 24 hours after his District 12-6A-leading Belton squad defeated second-place Harker Heights, the Tigers guaranteed themselves that the playoffs would be part of their future.
Belton answered rival Temple’s five-run fourth with three runs in its half of the inning to regain its lead that it didn’t relinquish a second time in an eventual 11-5 victory Saturday afternoon at Tiger Field that clinched the Tigers’ postseason spot with three regular-season games remaining.
“We don’t look ahead. That’s what’s great about this team. We focus on what’s on hand,” Krueger said. “On Tuesday, we knew who we had, and we knew who we had on Friday. We won a big one last night and I told the kids that this is a very good example of the playoffs because you have to play on, say, a Friday night and come back and play again on Saturday afternoon. So, it was a good test for us.”
Closing out a busy three-game week with the second of two straight contests was one test. The other was presented by Temple (15-11, 5-6), which shook off a 4-0 deficit with the five-run fourth inning that looked to be the remedy needed for a team searching for a way to snap out of a losing streak that now has reached five.
Belton (20-3-1), though, scored three times in its fourth at-bat to lead 7-5, added a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to seal its seventh straight win since the Wildcats stifled the Tigers 2-0 on March 26.
“You have to find ways, once you get that lead, find ways to hold them down,” said Temple head coach Dallas Robertson, whose team is fifth, one game behind Copperas Cove for the fourth and final playoff position. “We did a good job early in the season doing that. We did a good job in the beginning of district doing that. And, now, we’ve got to be able to play with the pressure of doing that in order to reach our goals. We’ve got three games left to make the playoffs.”
Belton’s schedule the rest of the way includes road games next week at Ellison and Shoemaker before the regular-season finale April 27 at home versus Killeen.
Temple, meanwhile, has two home games sandwiched around an away date. The Wildcats host Shoemaker, are on the road against Killeen then back home to face Copperas Cove.
“(We have to) take care of one game at a time instead of looking at the whole, big picture, and get behind each other and work together to get it done. That’s what has to happen,” Robertson said. “I mean, you look at our play. It’s not terrible. It’s just not getting the job done. It’s little things here and there we have to clean up.”
It didn’t take the Tigers long Saturday to do something they couldn’t when the teams met last month at Hallford Field — score.
Leadoff hitter Scott Gurnett homered on the first pitch from Temple starter Isaiah Fach in the bottom of the first inning to stake Belton to a 1-0 advantage. The Tigers, who were held to two hits in the previous encounter, connected for 11 during Round 2 while reaching double-digit runs for the third time during their winning streak.
Caleb Alexander, Brady Shadrick and Aaron Bain had two hits apiece, and Ben Jones and Jacob Estrada each produced RBI doubles.
“We were just trying to motor down, stay cool, calm, collected and see the ball deep,” Alexander said.
The Tigers increased their lead to 4-0 in the second with three runs, recorded with the help of a Temple error, plus Gurnett’s sacrifice fly and Alexander’s RBI single.
Shadrick, who tossed a five-inning no-hitter in Belton’s 14-0 win over Bryan on Tuesday, allowed two hits but faced the minimum through three innings Saturday before running into trouble in the fourth.
Johnny Donoso and Bryan Williams kick-started the Wildcats’ surge with two consecutive singles, and Donoso scored with ease on Xavier Padilla’s double to left field to get Temple on the board. Aaron Wagaman plated Williams’ courtesy runner Aiden Martinez with a single to left before Padilla crossed on a passed ball to make it 4-3. Naeten Mitchell’s infield single brought in the tying run and Chance Guillen gave the Wildcats a 5-4 lead with his RBI single.
Wagaman and Fach finished 2-for-4 at the plate for Temple, which had eight hits.
But Jones’ RBI double, Alexander’s RBI base hit and a wild pitch from Fach — who didn’t make it out of the fourth — that allowed Jones to score had Belton back in front, 7-5, by the end of the inning. And the Tigers didn’t look back.
“That’s a credit to our team. We’ve been doing that all year,” Krueger said of Belton’s response to the Wildcats’ rally. “We’ve never been out of a game to where we’ve felt as a team that we’re done. They come back every time. Keep getting one or two here and there and all of a sudden you look at the scoreboard and we got a lead back.”
Jacob Estrada took over for Shadrick to start the fifth inning, and the lefty, despite walking five, held Temple scoreless over the final three innings.
The Tigers’ insurance runs in the over the fifth and sixth were provided by Josh Westbrook’s RBI single, Estrada’s RBI double, Shadrick’s RBI infield base hit and a sacrifice fly from Bain.
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Belton 10-1
Harker Heights 8-3
Ellison 7-4
Copperas Cove 6-5
Bryan 5-6
Temple 5-6
Killeen 2-9
Shoemaker 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 11, Temple 5
- Bryan 16, Killeen 5, 6 innings
- Ellison 6, Copperas Cove 4
- Harker Heights 7, Shoemaker 0
