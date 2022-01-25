TEMPLE — Belton started quick and never let up, getting a pair of goals in the first 5 minutes from freshman Ava Itz en route to a 5-0 win over rival Temple in the teams’ District 12-6A opener Tuesday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Itz speedily calmed any pre-game nerves her team may have experienced, burying a goal into the left side of the net from about 25 yards out in the game’s second minute then punching in a Daysha Thomas corner kick that settled in nicely right in front of the net, giving Belton a 2-0 lead just 5 minutes in.
“It was very important because we weren’t sure with the turnover and all the new faces we have, we were maybe a little bit wondering what’s going to happen,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said. “We were starting the second half of our season tonight and it was good just to calm the nerves and say, ‘All right, we can do this.’”
Morrow cleaned up a teammate’s header in the 24th minute, and Thomas broke free along the left side and finished high into the left corner of the net in the 27th as the Lady Tigers outshot Temple 17-1 and kept control of the ball for all but a few minutes of the first half.
“We defended and were organized a little bit better, but, technically, we struggled a lot,” Temple head coach Sylvesyter Jallah said. “Overall, we did much better in the second half.”
Belton had 11 of its 17 shots on goal in the first half and finished with 10 corner kicks to Temple’s one.
“Temple is a good team and historically these guys give us all kinds of fits,” Bersoza said. “They’re well-organized. Just like the JV game, which came down right to the end, typically that is how the varsity goes.”
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
Belton 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Bryan 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Copperas Cove 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Harker Heights 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Ellison 0-1-0 (0 pts)
Killeen 0-1-0 (0 pts)
Shoemaker 0-1-0 (0 pts)
Temple 0-1-0 (0 pts)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 5, Temple 0
- Bryan 5, Killeen 0
- Copperas Cove 3, Ellison 2
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 0
