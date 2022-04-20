BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers needed a victory to ensure a playoff berth Tuesday night.
Their explosive offense, coupled with solid pitching by Lole Reyes, made certain of that.
Belton scored in every inning to top Shoemaker, 13-3, in five innings as the Lady Tigers clinched a postseason berth with one game remaining against last-place Killeen.
“Our goal was to just hit the ball hard and find places for it,” said Belton coach Rachel Reekstin. “It feels good to (make the playoffs) and now we are going to battle for the third spot.”
At 8-5 in district, Belton trails Bryan by a game for the last spot. Bryan plays league-leading Harker Heights in the finale.
Kaylee Rodriguez paced the Lady Tigers with a 4-for-4 night with two doubles and three RBIs and Mallory Holman crushed a solo homer in the third.
“I just go up there thinking what we need, not just how far it goes,” said Rodriguez. “We want to go as far as we can and push ourselves are far as we can.”
The Lady Tigers posted runs early with three in the first inning and kept the pressure on.
Lead-off batter McKenzie Drake set the plate with a single followed by a Mia Garza walk before Rodriguez doubled into the left-center gap to score Drake. Garza scored on a Kaylee Jordan groundout and Rodriguez came in when Lole Reyes reached on an error to put the Lady Tigers up 3-2.
Belton added two more in the second with Rodriguez driving in Drake and Garza by bashing a double off the left-field wall for a 5-2 advantage.
Holman’s home run accounted for the Lady Tigers’ run in the third.
“My teammates do a good job of picking me up,” said Holman. “That one was straight down the middle. It was a money ball and I just tried to see what I could do with it.”
Three errors in the Belton fourth married with three hits led to a three-run frame with Rodriguez, Kaylee Jordan and Reyes all coming home to give the Lady Tigers a 9-3 cushion.
Belton needed four in the fifth to end the game early and it got what it needed.
Base hits from Jacci Myers, Drake, Rodriguez and Reyes led to the four-run output. Jordan came in with the game-ender on a Ramsey Curran groundout.
Shoemaker posted a pair in the first highlighted by Jaden Crenshaw’s RBI double. The Lady Grey Wolves added an unearned run in the third.
Reyes went the distance for Belton by allowing two hits, walked two, hit one and fanning 11.
Lorynn Wolf took the loss for Shoemaker.
12-6A SOFTBALL
y-Harker Heights 12-1
x-Temple 10-3
x-Bryan 9-4
x-Belton 8-5
Copperas Cove 7-6
Ellison 4-9
Shoemaker 2-11
Killeen 0-13
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Shoemaker 3, 5 innings
- Bryan 8, Ellison 4
- Harker Heights 7, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 17, Killeen 0, 4 innings
