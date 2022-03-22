There was no alternative.
After opening the District 12-6A schedule with a thrilling 20-15 victory at Copperas Cove, Belton lost its offensive rhythm as it suffered three consecutive defeats by a combined score of 26-5. As a result, the Lady Tigers entered Tuesday’s contest at Ellison in a three-way tie for fifth place.
And Belton head coach Rachel Reekstin knew the skid had to end.
“It was crucial that we win tonight,” she said. “We talked about it before the game and decided it was now or never. We had to turn our season around right now or things were going to get rough.
“So, that’s the situation we were in.”
Despite the self-imposed pressure, the Lady Tigers excelled.
Belton used an eight-run fourth inning to spark a run-rule victory as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 12-2 win in five innings.
The contest was not always one-sided, though.
Neither team put a runner on base in the first inning, but Belton struck first in the ensuing inning thanks to Ramsey Curran’s RBI single that scored teammate Lole Reyes, who reached base on a walk.
The Lady Tigers inflated their cushion to 3-0 in the third inning behind consecutive RBIs from Kaylee Jordan and Reyes, who sent Mckenzie Drake and Mia Garza, respectively, across home plate.
Ellison struck back in the bottom of the inning as Elayna Goff’s RBI scored left-fielder Gwyn Gebert, who accounted for two of her team’s four hits, trimming the Lady Eagles’ deficit to a pair of runs at 3-1.
They would not get any closer. All but one player scored for Belton in the top of the fourth inning, and the performance was exactly what Reekstin requested.
“We were getting runners on,” she said, “and we were scrapping some runs out, but we needed to explode, and they responded. We needed a big hit, and we got it.
“When you get runners on and get big hits, that is a recipe for a good inning.”
The outburst began with Curran’s second single, and moments later, she scored on Jacci Myers’ infield hit. Then, teammates Malorie Holman, Myers and Drake scored, setting the stage for Lucy Liu Gaines to give the Lady Tigers complete control.
With the bases loaded, the first baseman delivered a pitch over the center field wall to open a 10-run lead at 11-1.
“She has stepped in as a freshman and given us big hits,” Reekstin said. “She’s just been really consistent, and we are happy to have her on the team.
“I’m really excited to see what she does over the next four years.”
Ellison, which fell to 1-4 in district, answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Kiki Rogers’ RBI, but Drake scored her third run in the top of the fifth inning to help preserve the run-rule win.
The Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits, including two apiece from Drake, Garza (2 runs, RBI) and Curran (run, RBI). Additionally, Kaylee Rodriguez had two RBIs and a single.
With the victory, Belton breaks free from the district’s fifth-place logjam, improving to 2-3 heading into Friday’s road game at Shoemaker. While maintaining the momentum generated against Ellison will not be simple, Reekstin believes the formula for doing so is.
“We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to really practice during the past few weeks because of the weather,” she said, “so we just really need to practice hard. Once these girls remember what it is like to win again, it will be a huge help.
“That is why this was such a crucial win moving forward. We have to start stringing some wins together.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
Temple 5-0
Harker Heights 4-1
Bryan 3-1
Copperas Cove 3-1
Belton 2-3
Ellison 1-4
Shoemaker 1-4
Killeen 0-5
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 12, Ellison 2, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, ppd.
- Harker Heights 18, Killeen 5, 4 1/2 innings
- Temple 21, Shoemaker 11, 6 innings
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
- Bryan at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
