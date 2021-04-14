BELTON — For four brisk innings the Temple-Belton game was a tight game of manufactured runs and defensive.
However, a five-run fifth inning for the Lady Tigers broke open the game to provide a 7-3 victory Tuesday night over Temple at Lady Tiger Field.
Much of the Lady Tigers’ boost came from the lower portion of the batting order.
“I liked it better when we (hit) on top of the ball instead of popping up it,” said Belton coach Rachel Reekstin, whose team improves to 10-10 overall and 7-4 in 12-6A play. “Our 5-9 hitters got us going.”
Indeed, they did in the pivotal fifth inning with the game tied 2-2. Freshman No. 8 hitter Ramsey Curran led off with a single followed by Kaylee Jordan and McKenzie Drake did the same to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Bryce Bourland reached on a throwing error that allowed two Lady Tigers to score. Paige Nunes added a two-run single to make it a 6-2 game. Courtesy-runner Aizlen Canava would score later off an error to give Belton a more comfortable 7-2 cushion.
“That’s what happens when you make errors,” said Temple coach Le-Net Franklin, whose team is 9-20 and 2-9. “We’ve got to control what we can control. When you make an error, you just have to shake it off.”
Jordan went the distance in the circle for Belton, giving up six hits, striking out two and hitting one. Nadia Frausto took the loss in a complete-game performance.
Temple got on top in the first when Chloe Prentiss was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored when Elise Munoz reached on a bunt single plus an error.
Belton answered similarly in its half of the first when Jacci Myers reached on a bunt, stole second, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a Nunes groundout.
The Tem-Cats added another in the second when Frausto reached on an infield hit. Courtesy runner Jamie Jackson made her way around eventually crossing the plate on a wild pitch.
Curran, who had two hits and two runs scored for Belton, led off the third with a double and scored on a Jordan single to tied game 2-2.
Down five in the seventh, the Tem-Cats added a run when Kayla Quinteros drove home Jackson with a base hit.
Belton won the first meeting at Temple 3-1.
“We struggled against (Frausto) last time,” said Reekstin, “and once we got around the lineup one time we started hitting on top of the ball and getting hits and making them field it.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
x-Bryan 11-0
x-Copperas Cove 10-1
Belton 7-4
Harker Heights 6-5
Ellison 4-7
Shoemaker 4-7
Temple 2-9
Killeen 0-11
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 7, Temple 3
- Copperas Cove 7, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 2, Shoemaker 0, 8 innings
- IDLE: Bryan, Killeen
