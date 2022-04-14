TEMPLE - In what was the last Belton-Temple district game in the knowable future, it’s only fitting that the final one would have some fireworks.
In this case, most of that was supplied by Temple.
Maddison Ruiz and Lily Wiser both connected on two-run homers and the Tem-Cats went on to a 6-2 victory Wednesday night at Lancaster Field.
Temple’s victory snaps a two-game losing streak and provides the Tem-Cats (16-10, 8-3) some cushion for second place in District 12-6A trailing Harker Heights by two games. Belton, with its
fifth district loss, will inevitably have to win its remaining league games to reach the postseason. Belton will be dropping to Class 5A next year while Temple remains in 6A. The Tem-Cats completed a series sweep of Belton.
“This was the boost we needed after those two losses,” said Temple coach Le-Net Franklin.
“We just needed to get loose and put those behind us. The girls did a great job.”
The bombs came early for the Tem-Cats with a three-run first and two-run second largely on the muscle of Ruiz and Wiser.
Alena Salazar was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to get the Tem-Cats on the scoreboard. With Wiser on base, Ruiz fisted a 3-2 offering from Lole Reyes over the left-field fence to make it a 3-0 game.
The Tem-Cats tacked on two more in the second thanks to Wiser. With Chloe Prentiss on base, mashed a two-out homer over the straightaway center field fence and a 5-0 lead.
“It was a 3-2 pitch so I knew she would either throw it high or a changeup,” said Wiser, for her ninth homer of the year. “It was a changeup and I got all of it.
“It was a big win not just because it was Belton, but we had lost two games and needed to start hitting,” she said.
Ruiz and Brooke Knox combined for a three-hitter to keep the Lady Tigers at bay. Ruiz went the first four innings without allowing a hit, walked four and struck out seven with one unearned run. Knox went the final three innings yielding three hits and one walk.
Kaylee Jordan replaced Reyes in the third and allowed one run in the final four frames Belton picked up its first run in the fourth as Mia Garza walked and eventually scored on a passed ball to trim the deficit to 5-1.
Temple recouped that run in the bottom of the frame. Ruiz singled home Salazar for a five-run advantage.
The only score the rest of the way was a solo home run by Mallory Holman with two outs in the seventh for the 6-2 margin.
“It was too little too late,” said Belton coach Rachel Reekstin, whose team has dropped two straight. “We came out flat and we just couldn’t get going. We just have to flush the last two games and finish strong.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 10-1
Temple 8-3
Bryan 7-4
Copperas Cove 7-4
Belton 6-5
Ellison 4-7
Shoemaker 2-9
Killeen 0-11
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 14, Killeen 7
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 9, Ellison 4
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 3, 5 innings
- Temple 6, Belton 2
