BELTON — Early district results can often be the difference between a team playing for its playoff life later in league play or preparing for the postseason.
The Belton Lady Tigers hope the latter is the case for them, and they showed it with their performance Tuesday night during a 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of the Bryan Lady Vikings in a District 12-6A match.
“We just talked about it’s important for us to not get ahead of ourselves and take one match at a time,” Belton coach Krystal Yerigan said. “This is a district that historically beats each other up on any given night.”
Bryan led the opener 5-1 on five Belton hitting errors, forcing Yerigan to use an early timeout. The Lady Tigers trailed 11-7 when they went on a 5-0 run, highlighted by an ace by McKenzie Mansell to tie the game and a kill by Malorie Holman for the go-ahead point.
Bryan went back out front 19-18 before Belton went on another run — a four-point surge that featured two aces by Campbell Burnett and a block by McKayla Seeliger — to go up 22-19, and the Lady Tigers closed out the set when Bryan made hitting errors on three of the next five points.
“I feel like our mental game was much better tonight,” Yerigan said. “We didn’t allow silly errors to get the best of us, and it showed on the court.”
After winning the opening set, it appeared the Lady Tigers would run away with the rest of the match as they took a 7-1 lead in the second. Bryan (4-7, 1-2) didn’t go quietly, though.
The Lady Tigers never trailed in the third set and broke it open with four straight points — including blocks from Emily Revis and Sydney Sell — to turn a 10-9 edge into a 14-9 advantage.
Isabel Holguin led Belton with 10 kills. Burnett added six, four of which came in the final set.
Rilee Cumpton paced Bryan with 10 kills.
“I was really excited that we were able to put some things together and keep the momentum going for three sets,” Yerigan said.
It was an important victory for the Lady Tigers, who were swept by Copperas Cove to open 12-6A play and followed with five-set win over Killeen Ellison to even their district record.
“I definitely think Ellison was prepared for us and we had to earn that match,” Yerigan said. “Coming into tonight, we wanted to make sure we kept the same effort going. We have been looking at different aspects of our matches to work on, so it’s nice to see that worked out for us tonight.
“We have to show up and make sure we are prepared for every match moving forward.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- Belton def. Bryan 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
- Ellison def. Killeen 25-15, 25-11, 25-17
- Harker Heights def. Temple 25-23, 25-15, 25-21
- Shoemaker def. Copperas Cove 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 19-25, 15-13
12-6A VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS
Shoemaker 3-0
Belton 2-1
Copperas Cove 2-1
Ellison 2-1
Harker Heights 2-1
Bryan 1-2
Killeen 0-3
Temple 0-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.