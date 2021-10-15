Emily Revis recorded 15 kills, 11 digs, two aces and a block in the Belton volleyball team’s 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Temple on Friday in Temple.
The Lady Tigers improved in 10-1 in District 12-6A and remained in a first-place tie with Bryan. Both teams have already clinched playoff spots and will meet in the regular season finale in Bryan on Oct. 26.
Makaelyn Perez contributed seven kills, two aces and eight digs. MyKaela Johnston added six kills.
McKenzie Mansell led Belton with 17 assists and had nine digs. Carson Thiebaud had three kills and two blocks. Kylie Blomquist finished with nine assists and five digs.
Belton hosts third-place Copperas Cove on Tuesday and travels to fourth-place Ellison next Friday.
Bryan travels to Temple on Tuesday and will host Copperas Cove next Friday.
12-6A VOLLEYBALL
Through Friday
x-Belton 10-1
x-Bryan 10-1
Copperas Cove 8-3
Ellison 7-4
Harker Heights 5-6
Killeen 2-9
Temple 2-9
Shoemaker 0-11
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Temple 25-21, 25-13, 25-22
- Bryan def. Killeen 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
- Copperas Cove def. Ellison 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
- Harker Heights def. Shoemaker (3-1)
