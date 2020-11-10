The Bryan Lady Vikings dropped the opening set at Harker Heights, then won three straight to finish off a 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 victory that snapped the Lady Knights' 11-match winning streak.
It was Heights' first loss since the District 12-6A opener on Sept. 29.
The win kept Bryan in the running for the district's top seed. The Lady Vikes need to win their final two matches — including a makeup contest Wednesday at home against Copperas Cove — and they need Heights to lose its 12-6A finale on Friday at home against Shoemaker.
Bryan has won seven of eight league matches since postponing two weeks' worth of matches last month because of COVID issues.
Bryan and Heights split their 12-6A matches. If the two teams finished tied for first, a tiebreaker will be needed to determine the No. 1 seed.
BELTON DEF. KILLEEN 26-24, 25-19, 25-17: At Belton, the Lady Tigers honored seniors Isabel Holguin, Sydney Sell, McKayla Seeliger, Campbell Burnett, Morgan Weber and Rachel Bledsoe in their home finale, then swept the Lady Roos.
Weber led Belton with 10 kills and two aces. Holguin added six kills and 13 digs. Malorie Norman led the team with 14 digs. Kylie Blomquist tallied 13 assists and 11 digs. McKenzie Mansell had 11 assists and three aces.
12-6A VOLLEYBALL
Through Tuesday
y-Harker Heights 11-2
x-Bryan 9-3
x-Ellison 9-4
x-Copperas Cove 8-4
Belton 6-7
Killeen 4-9
Shoemaker 4-9
Temple 0-13
y-clinched share of district title
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S SCORES
- Belton def. Killeen 26-24, 25-19, 25-17
- Bryan def. Harker Heights 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
- Copperas Cove def. Temple 25-15, 25-13, 25-14
- Ellison def. Shoemaker (3-0)
