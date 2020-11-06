The Harker Heights volleyball defeated Belton 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 on Friday in Belton.
The 12-6A-leading Lady Knights have won 10 straight matches since dropping their district opener.
Belton dropped to 5-7 in 12-6A play and are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoff race.
Morgan Weber led Belton with 15 kills and four aces. Kylie Blomquist had a team-best 20 assists to go with 10 digs and a block. Isabel Holguin added seven kills. Campbell Burnett finished with five kills and a block. McKenzie Mansell had 14 digs and nine assists. Kendall Dollar had nine digs.
12-6A STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights 10-1
x-Ellison 8-3
Bryan 7-3
Copperas Cove 7-4
Belton 5-7
Shoemaker 4-7
Killeen 3-8
Temple 0-11
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Bryan def. Shoemaker 25-18, 25-9, 25-6
- Copperas Cove def. Killeen 25-21, 25-12, 25-17
- Ellison def. Temple 25-11, 25-19, 25-22
- Harker Heights def. Belton 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18
