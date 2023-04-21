TEMPLE — With two teams that share a school district and feature plenty of players who grew up competing on the same youth league fields, the first baseball series between Lake Belton and Belton was about more than just the top spot in the District 22-5A race.
It was also about bragging rights — and each team could lay claim to those no matter the outcome of Friday night’s dramatic end-cap to their two-game series that featured fast-paced work on the mound from both sides as well as more than a few defensive gems, not to mention some late-game heroics that arrived deep into the weekend night.
In the end, it was Peyton Flanagan’s bases-loaded flare single over the top of Belton’s drawn-in infield that brought home Clint Beck in the bottom of the 10th that provided the ultimate difference in the Broncos’ comeback 2-1 win that lasted 2 hours and 34 minutes in front of a packed, boisterous house at Bronco Ballpark.
“Heck of a ballgame, right?” said Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock shortly after his team was presented with its third straight golden trophy, signifying its third district title in as many years after wrapping up their 16th consecutive win. “Great atmosphere, a lot of people in the stands, emotion, competitiveness, it had a lot. It was a low-scoring game, which didn’t surprise us. We knew that they were going to compete really hard, and they did. And it was a fantastic ballgame — just a really, really good high school baseball game.”
After trailing 1-0 since the first as fans from each side were treated to a tense pitcher’s duel from starters Mason Law and Easton Drake, the Broncos (22-5, 12-0) finally broke through to tie things with Connor Bartz’s RBI double to left-center that scored Bryce Davis from first after he led the frame off with a walk.
It was the lone run Drake surrendered in 8 1/3 innings of work during which he scattered six hits and struck out six before finally being pulled in the ninth after hitting his pitch limit. Law, meanwhile, was just as sturdy, striking out 13 in his seven-plus innings while giving up one run on four hits before he too was pulled after hitting his pitch count. Each pitcher walked only one.
In the end, it was relievers Bartz, for Lake, and Reese Rumfield, for Belton (14-11, 10-2), who closed things out much like they did during the Broncos’ 5-1 victory in Tuesday’s opener.
Bartz struck out five in three innings and worked around Bryan Little’s two-out double down the left field line in the 10th, getting out of the jam when he snagged Mason Ramm’s hard-hit liner right back at him. Lake then got to work in its half, as Beck and Davis drew back-to-back walks off Rumfield to start the frame, after which Cameron Bartz struck out and Connor Bartz was intentionally walked to load the bases for Flanagan.
“That’s exactly what I talked to the guys about after was just telling them how extremely proud I was of them. They fought to the end and you can’t ask for anything else other than that,” said Belton head coach Mark Krueger, whose team took the early 1-0 edge when Gage Rinehart laced a two-out, two-strike single into right to plate Rumfield, who had earlier singled.
Rinehart finished 2-for-4 to lead the Tigers’ five-hit output, while Connor Bartz and Brandon Bell each had two knocks out of Lake’s seven.
Though Drake and Law each did more than enough to get the win, it was ultimately the bullpens that factored in for the decision. Belton struck first in their opening bat, scratching out one run on two hits, though Lake right fielder Mason Gerrard helped minimize the damage with a splendid defensive play for the final out.
With Rumfield (single) and Caleb Kennedy (fielder’s choice) both in scoring position following a double-steal, Rinehart laced a two-out, two-strike single into right to plate Rumfield, but Gerrard’s throw home got there well before Kennedy and catcher Ty Jackson applied the tag for the final out.
The Broncos left their second runner on base in as many innings in their half of the second when Bell buried a deep shot into the right-field corner for a triple, though Drake quickly recovered, getting Beck to fly out to right to end the threat.
Law, meanwhile, retired eight straight Belton hitters, half of which came on strike outs, from the second through fourth frames until Rinehart got back at it in his second at-bat when he lifted a one-hop double off the right-center fence.
Rinehart advanced to third on a balk but Law got Brandon Anderson swinging on a breaking ball to record his sixth strike out to that point and end the threat.
Rinehart followed that in the bottom of the frame by doing his best Gerrard impression when he gathered Malaki McGehee’s one-out single into the left-center gap and fired a rope into second base to catch McGehee trying to stretch it into extra bases. Drake then got Gerrard to ground out to Gage Flores at second to keep things at 1-0 going into the fifth.
That’s when Belton’s Jacob Quigley dropped a leadoff single into right to account for the only hit by either team in the frame, though no damage was done after Law worked back-to-back strike outs, then got Ramm to ground into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
Drake, meanwhile, set the Broncos down in order for the third straight inning in their half.
After Law fanned the side in the top of the sixth, piling his total up to 11, Lake nine-hole hitter Davis worked a full-count walk to lead off the bottom half and give the Broncos their first base runner since the second inning. It also sparked the Broncos’ game-tying efforts.
Each team left runners stranded in the eighth, with the Broncos getting back-to-back, two-out singles from Bartz and Flanagan before Drake coaxed McGehee into a fly out to escape.
After Bartz set the Tigers down in order in the top of the ninth, Drake finally hit his pitch count after getting Gerrard to fly out to start the bottom of the frame, yielding to Rumfield who promptly set down each hitter he faced to keep the tally knotted up.
Lake will host Ellison at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of a two-game set while Belton travels to Killeen for a 7 p.m. game to start its regular season-ending series with the Kangaroos. The 22-5A schedule concludes next Friday.
22-5A BASEBALL
y-Lake Belton 12-0
x-Belton 10-2
Killeen 7-5
Shoemaker 6-6
Chaparral 5-7
Waco 5-7
Waco University 3-9
Ellison 0-12
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Chaparral 11, Ellison 1, 6 innings
Killeen 5, Waco University 3
Lake Belton 2, Belton 1, 10 innings
Shoemaker 12, Waco 2, 6 innings
