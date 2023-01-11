BELTON — In the inaugural matchup between Belton and Lake Belton, neither team could connect from the floor during the first quarter, but then, Gian Carlo could not miss.
Playing in front of packed stands, the squads combined to make just two of the game’s first 26 field-goal attempts, but the junior responded by making seven of his next eight 3-pointers during the ensuing two periods, and the host Tigers pulled away to a historic 49-32 victory.
Following the contest, Carlo, who missed his first four shots before finishing with a game-high 22 points, admitted drawing energy from the raucous atmosphere.
“The crowd from both sides of the gym kept me going,” the guard said. “In the first quarter, I couldn’t make anything at all, and it didn’t feel very good. I just had to stay calm and stay collected, and the crowd completely fed into how good I did.
“The fans were just great.”
While Carlo, who made seven of 14 3-point attempts, led the way, as a whole, Belton relied on the 3-pointer to create its cushion with only four baskets coming via a 2-pointer for the entire game.
After Lake Belton senior guard Chris Jarrett’s driving layup accounted for the rivalry’s first points with approximately 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, the squads went through another drought before Tigers junior Trap Johnson connected on a 3-pointer with time expiring.
The shot sparked Belton (17-7, 2-2 District 22-5A) as the Tigers outscored the Broncos 15-5 in the second quarter with Carlo making three of his four shots — all 3-pointers — in the quarter.
Lake Belton (15-8, 2-2) cut into the 18-7 halftime deficit by tallying seven of the third quarter’s first nine points, but the Broncos could not get any closer.
Carlo made four of five 3-point attempts in the period, and Belton’s cushion was never single digits after taking a 26-14 lead on Johnson’s 3-pointer.
“At some point,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said, “we’ve got to put the ball in the hole. They got hot, and in the third quarter, we would make a run at them, but every time we did, they would answer.
“So, we’ve got to learn how to stop those runs and really buckle down after we’ve made some progress in closing those gaps.”
Johnson complemented Carlo’s performance, scoring 17 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, while senior guard E.J. Foutz finished with five points after accounting for Belton’s first points from anyone other than their leading scorers by making a 3-pointer moments into the fourth quarter.
Jarrett led the Broncos in defeat with a dozen points, while teammate Easton Hammond had seven points and nine rebounds in the loss.
Now, the Tigers will look to build on the performance Friday, when it travels to Killeen, while Lake Belton hosts Chaparral.
“This was a big game for the kids,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said, “but if we are going to make the playoffs, we have to win games against Killeen ISD schools. That is just the bottom line.
“This was a good win for us, but it isn’t going to mean much if we go and lay an egg against the Killeen teams.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellison 4-0
Shoemaker 3-1
Waco University 3-1
Belton 2-2
Lake Belton 2-2
Chaparral 1-3
Killeen 1-3
Waco 0-4
Tuesday’s Games
- Belton 49, Lake Belton 32
- Chaparral 72, Waco 49
- No. 2 Ellison 78, Killeen 51
- Shoemaker 56, Waco University 43
