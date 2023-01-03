BELTON — Jason Fossett believes his team gave away a victory.
Leading by 10 points moments into the fourth quarter, Belton saw its double-digit advantage dwindle throughout the period until visiting Waco University closed the District 22-5A contest with an 11-3 outburst during the final four minutes of regulation, including the go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds remaining on the clock.
The run secured a 45-41 victory for the Trojans, and following the outcome, the Tigers’ head coach admitted feeling the result was inevitable.
“You can only give the other team so many chances,” Fossett said, “and we gave them chance after chance after chance. Eventually, they are going to throw a few in, and they did.
“That’s how you get beat.”
Thanks to three consecutive free throws by junior guard Trap Johnosn, Belton tied the score 41-41 with 30.4 seconds remaining in regulations, but University capped off its 19-point quarter with sophomore Dre Rutledge’s backdoor layup before a turnover on the ensuing play resulted in a pair of successful free throws for the final points.
Like Fossett, Tigers junior guard Gian Carlo, who scored a dozen points, believed Belton continually hurt itself late.
“We just let it get away from us in the fourth quarter,” he said. “If we stayed locked in like we were in the third quarter, we probably pull out the win. We just got a little antsy.
“We have to settle into a rhythm better, but I think we will learn from this.”
Both teams started slowly as the Tigers failed to record a field goal until Carlo’s fastbreak layup to tie the score with 3:35 remaining in the first period.
Belton (15-7, 0-2) entered the second quarter with a slim 9-8 advantage but could not hold onto it as the Trojans closed the half with a 12-5 run to create a 20-17 lead.
Then, the Tigers found their offense, posting 16 points in the third period with Carlo and Johnson, who finished with a game-high 16 points, accounting for all the scoring, while University (9-12, 2-0) was just three of 11 from the field.
The roles were quickly reversed, though.
After senior E.J. Foutz’s 3-pointer opened a 36-26 lead, Belton did not make another field goal, scoring its final five points at the free-throw line.
“There weren’t a lot of things I think we did badly,” Carlo said, “but we didn’t get rebounds and we couldn’t score. If you hold a team to 45 points, you should win the game, especially with the way we can shoot the ball.
“We have to make more shots. It is as simple as that.”
Now, the Tigers turn their attention toward bouncing back and collecting their first district victory Friday at Waco.
Although winning will not be easy, Fossett is hopeful for a stronger showing.
“We couldn’t have played much worse tonight,” he said. “I can look at any number of things, but there were just too many empty possessions. We would just turn the ball over for no apparent reason.
“It wasn’t things the University was doing to us. We were doing it to ourselves.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellison 2-0
Shoemaker 2-0
Waco University 2-0
Killeen 1-1
Lake Belton 1-1
Belton 0-2
Chaparral 0-2
Waco 0-2
Tuesday’s Games
- No. 2 Ellison 86, Chaparral 42
- Lake Belton 63, Waco 50
- Shoemaker 59, Killeen 37
- Waco University 45, Belton 41
