BELTON — The Belton Tigers had one streak snapped but kept alive another, perhaps more important, run in District 22-5A on a chilly Friday night at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
Terrance Richards’ tying goal for Ellison ended a four-game stretch during which the Tigers hadn’t conceded a goal in regulation. But after playing to a 1-1 draw, Belton added another point to its total by outlasting the Eagles 4-2 in penalty kicks and pushing its unbeaten line to five matches.
Lennin Malvaiz, Nicholas Van Dusen, Cole Chrisman and Noah Moaga scored during the penalty kick portion for Belton (8-5-2, 4-2-2), which hasn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 31 — the last time the Tigers allowed a goal during timed action.
Their only other blemish of sorts since was a 0-0 draw versus Lake Belton, which had the edge in PKs.
About a minute after Belton keeper Connor Vela made a leaping save to keep it 1-0, Ellison (2-3-3 22-5A) founds its equalizer when Richards chested across a deflected corner kick from Evans Afoakwa in the 62nd minute.
The marker canceled out Isaiah Lopez’s goal for the Tigers late in the first half.
Before Lopez’s marker, neither side posed much of a threat, though the Tigers did play with the better sum of the possession during the first half.
Malvaiz had the opening look at goal for Belton in the sixth minute, drilling a free kick from distance that had to be cleared over the crossbar and out bounds by Santana.
Afoakwa tried his turn at a long-shot strike, curling a free kick from some 30 yards away that Vela confidently corralled.
The Eagles best opportunity to breakthrough slid harmlessly wide in the 18th minute when Dekovan Hasan flicked a free kick sent in by Jovan Smith to the right of the near post.
Lopez and Santana arrived at the over-the-top pass delivered from Belton’s defensive third by Malvaiz about 10 yards from the top of the penalty box roughly at the same time, and Santana’s last-ditch effort to put body on the ball didn’t pan out according to his plans. Lopez continued his pursuit and scored into the empty net for the 1-0 advantage about 1:30 before halftime.
The Tigers and Eagles each finished with six shots on goal. Belton, which won the first encounter between the teams 3-1 on Jan. 24, had five corner kicks to Ellison’s three, and Vela had five saves.
The Tigers are next in action Tuesday at Waco University. Ellison hosts Chaparral.
- Belton 1, Ellison 1 (Belton 4-2 on PKs)
- Chaparral 3, Shoemaker 1
- Waco 2, Killeen 1
- University 2, Lake 1
