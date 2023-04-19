BELTON — Whether it was the notion of closing out the season with sole possession of second place from District 22-5A or the fact that they fell behind early, the Belton Lady Tigers had an early sense of offensive urgency they haven’t always had.
It would be required of them.
Belton used early offense — Lole Reyes and Kaylee Jordan combined for five RBIs — and held off a charge from Ellison as the Lady Tigers came away with an 8-5 victory Tuesday night to gain the second seed in the playoffs next week.
Belton, now 17-10-2 overall and 12-2 in district, will meet either Brenham or Magnolia. The same goes for Ellison which finishes alone in third place at 10-4.
The Lady Tigers used three pitchers to secure the victory with Reyes coming on in relief for Jordan in the first and held down the fort through the fourth Miley Davila pitched two before Jordan returned to get the save by striking out the side in the seventh.
Belton posted three runs in the first inning after falling behind 1-0. Ramsey Curran drove home Lole Reyes with a single and Kaylee Jordan later doubled in Curran with a sharp shot to right-center. Jordan came home later on an error.
The Lady Tigers added two more in the second. Base hits by Hailey Schutz and Curran set the plate for Lucy Gaines to drive in Schutz with a scorching hit to center field and Curran coming in on a fielder’s choice for a 5-1 margin.
A single run in the third made it a 6-1 game. Reyes singled in Lauren Vasquez to add to the lead.
Ellison cut the margin in half in the top of the fifth with a three-hit inning off reliever Miley Davila. Back-to-back RBI singles from Alex Morales and Sabrina Morgan scored Elayna Goff and Liz Eakin.
Belton answered with two of its own in the bottom of the frame highlighted by a Reyes triple off the left-field wall to score Vasquez and Schutz and a five-run lead again.
The Eagles wouldn’t be thwarted though, getting two more back in the sixth with the help of walks and Goff’s third hit of the night.
Reyes, Curran and Schutz would finish with multiple-hit games to lead the Tigers’ nine-hit attack.
